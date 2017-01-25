menu

The Latest Climate-Change Doc Finds Hope Amid Rising Sea Levels

Sundance: Trophy Looks Close-Up at Breeders Whose Animals Are Born to Be Hunted


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Latest Climate-Change Doc Finds Hope Amid Rising Sea Levels

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 4 p.m.
By Danny Bowes
The Latest Climate-Change Doc Finds Hope Amid Rising Sea LevelsEXPAND
A A

Coming out at just the right time — another way of saying “at any point in the last 50 years” — is yet another climate-change documentary, this one more optimistic than most.

Director Jared P. Scott makes the relatively novel choice of going past the simple presentation of data on average temperature and sea level and the like. Scott's case, aided visually by interstitial subject headings in the form of an interconnected lattice of words, is that climate change impacts every aspect of human society, and indeed is the outright cause of many of its biggest, seemingly unconnected, problems, like the Syrian Civil War.

Film Details

The Age of Consequences

NR 80 min.
More Info

Bringing in more than strictly meteorological topics is a compelling strategy, as it lends a novel feel to the film without ever deviating from the central subject. Scott's filmmaking does a smooth job of linking A to B to Z, with slick, studiously understated montage and an effective music score, although some of the arguments made seem a bit of a stretch, as if climate change is being shoehorned into things artificially.

Be that as it may, the ultimate conclusion, as with any serious contemplation of climate change, is that We Have to Do Something, which is true. Unlike most other studies of its kind, however, The Age of Consequences ends on a hopeful note: a lingering bird's-eye view of a field of solar panels, perhaps the most optimistic image known to the climate-change genre.

The Age of Consequences
Directed by Jared P. Scott
PF Pictures
Opens January 27, Cinema Village

Danny Bowes

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >