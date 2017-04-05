menu

The Moving "Truman" Finds Old Friends Facing the End of Life — and What Makes It Matter

Joanna Arnow's Raw Doc i hate myself :) Makes Challenging Art Out of Her Willingness to Date Jerkasses


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Moving "Truman" Finds Old Friends Facing the End of Life — and What Makes It Matter

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Serena Donadoni
The Moving "Truman" Finds Old Friends Facing the End of Life — and What Makes It MatterEXPAND
A A

In Spanish director Cesc Gay's unsentimental weepie Truman, the passage of time becomes pliable. Tomás (Javier Cámara) arrives in Madrid with a deadline: four days to convince his oldest friend Julián (Ricardo Darín) to resume treatment for the lung cancer that's spread throughout his body. Tomás's urgency is soon subsumed by Julián's relaxed pace. Before a key doctor's appointment, Julián makes sure his beloved bullmastiff Truman gets a good walk, and stops to ask his veterinarian how to help the geriatric dog cope with the grief to come.

Tomás is stunned and frustrated that Julián spends more time talking to the vet than he does with his oncologist. How can he be so airy and unflappable? As soon as Tomás accepts that Julián has made his final decision, he falls into step with his friend's easygoing stride, and the short visit stretches out like an endless holiday. They visit cafés, a bookstore and funeral parlor with the same deliberate nonchalance, immersed in the experience without counting down their remaining days.

Film Details

Critics' Pick

Truman

NR Comedy 108 min.
More Info

Truman swept the Goya Awards last year, winning best film, direction, editing, screenplay (Gay and Tomás Aragay), and acting awards for Darín and Cámara, even though Gay has eschewed big, show-stopping scenes. The film is restrained and observational, its impact cumulative. These 50-something men avoid displaying emotion and easily fall into old patterns: Tomás quietly supports Julián, who happily takes the lead. Enlightenment sneaks up on them in throwaway moments, reconciling Julián's embrace of lightness with Tomás's concession to mortality. Each is letting go without giving up.

Truman
Directed by Cesc Gay
FilmRise
Opens April 7, Lincoln Plaza Cinema and Angelika Film Center

Serena Donadoni
Serena Donadoni is a regular film contributor at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >