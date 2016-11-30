menu

This Horror Film About a Siren In a Strip Club Is Perversely Entertaining

From Russia, 'The Duelist' Is an Intimate, Involving 19th-Century Adventure Epic


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

This Horror Film About a Siren In a Strip Club Is Perversely Entertaining

Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Rob Staeger
This Horror Film About a Siren In a Strip Club Is Perversely EntertainingEXPAND
A A

A lot can go wrong in a movie centered on a supernatural strip club. So why is Siren so damn entertaining?

Perhaps it's because director Gregg Bishop and screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski have taken the central kernel of David Bruckner's "Amateur Night" segment from 2012's V/H/S horror anthology — an encounter with a mythological siren named Lily (played by Hannah Fierman, wide-eyed and feral, in both films) — and replaced the date-rapist bros of the short with guys who, led by bachelor Jonah (Chase Williamson), think that by freeing Lily from the club they're helping to break up a sex-trafficking ring.

Film Details

SiREN

NR Horror 93 min.
More Info

The heroic impulses encourage viewers to buy into the story instead of merely gawking. The villains are likewise compelling — Justin Welborn lends club owner Mr. Nyx a sinister congeniality, while Brittany S. Hall's bartender is a no-nonsense enigma in a Day-Glo wig and short shorts, dispensing nightmarish cocktails that transmit stolen memories. (The film teases out clever ramifications from that heady brew.)

Bishop isn't afraid to leave the club behind, confidently expanding beyond the seedy premise to become a three-way chase among the bachelor party guys, the club management, and a ferocious supernatural force.

Siren
Directed by Gregg Bishop
Chiller Films
Opens December 2, Cinema Village

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >