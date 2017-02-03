menu

'This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous' Offers a Charming Exploration of a YouTube Star's Transformation

Quit Trying to Heal Samara! Rings Won’t Let a Great Screen Villain Just Be Evil


  • MVN

'This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous' Offers a Charming Exploration of a YouTube Star’s Transformation

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.
By Abbey Bender
'This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous' Offers a Charming Exploration of a YouTube Star’s TransformationEXPAND
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous is an intimate and engaging exploration of gender dynamics and the curious, uniquely 21st-century alchemy of YouTube stardom.

Veteran documentarian Barbara Kopple captures Gigi Gorgeous, a young, indefatigably sassy transgender YouTube star who first gained notice on the platform as Greg, a gay high school boy adept at applying mascara and offering heartfelt advice to his many viewers. Kopple follows Greg’s transition into Gigi, combining YouTube excerpts, interviews with Gigi’s family and fly-on-the-wall footage of Gigi going through landmarks of her transition. She makes for so affable a subject that those not already familiar with her should still enjoy hearing her confidently deliver her life philosophies.

Film Details

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

NR Documentary 91 min. 1 Theater
More Info

Gigi’s relationship with her father is presented with complexity: He expresses initial hesitation in learning to embrace the fact that his son is now his daughter. Kopple eloquently captures not just Gigi’s physical transition but her father’s emotional one as he comes to accept his daughter and take care of her after her surgeries. (The film doesn’t dwell on the other adversity Gigi faces: A scene of discrimination at an airport in Dubai at the end feels too quickly tacked on, and the painfully negative YouTube comments are only briefly addressed.)

In perhaps the most poignant moment, Gigi, having just received breast implants, goes to Victoria’s Secret and, surrounded by bras, acts like a kid in a candy store — a consumerist sign of womanhood becomes a sign of victory. Anonymous haters on YouTube can say Gigi is fake, but her enthusiasm here, and the enthusiasm her teen girl fans have in meeting her, is totally genuine.

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
Directed by Barbara Kopple
Now playing, IFC Center

Abbey Bender
Abbey Bender is a film critic who has written for Brooklyn Magazine, Sight and Sound, Little White Lies, and Film Comment, among other publications. She lives in New York.
Related Location

IFC Center
More Info
More Info

323 Sixth Ave.
New York, NY 10014

212-924-7771

www.ifccenter.com

