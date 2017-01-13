menu

Worth Your Time: Celia Rowlson-Hall's Silent Update On the Nativity Story, With Vegas as Bethlehem

The Latest 'Underworld' Reminds Us That the Series Was Once Capable of Great Moments


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Worth Your Time: Celia Rowlson-Hall's Silent Update On the Nativity Story, With Vegas as Bethlehem

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 1:45 p.m.
By Luke Y. Thompson
Worth Your Time: Celia Rowlson-Hall's Silent Update On the Nativity Story, With Vegas as BethlehemEXPAND
A A

The notion of watching a movie with no dialogue about a modern-day Virgin Mary walking across the desert to Las Vegas may sound like pure hell, so it's at least a minor triumph that MA isn't. Sure, the feature directorial debut of actor/choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall will probably have a longer life on film-school curricula than in any theater or home collection, but it's audacious enough to warrant attention now.

There is a narrative, of sorts, but it's up to you to figure it out, as the title character (Hall) takes in the gas stations, motel rooms, convenience stores and weird TV channels one might find on a road trip through the Southwest. She hitches a ride on the windshield of a random motorist, whom the credits tell us is named Daniel (Andrew Pastides), traveling with him for a time and engaging in chaste bedroom play. They build pillow forts; she jumps on the bed; he beats his chest like a gorilla and then secretly beats off in the car. She's haunted by memories of possible gang rape, and sand is everywhere: not just outside, but coming out of paintings, faucets and doorsteps. The cast contort their bodies, as editing and camera movements are as expertly choreographed as the humans.

Film Details

Ma

NR Drama 80 min. 1 Theater
More Info

Morally speaking, is a Las Vegas suite a modern-day stable? Does being emotionally detached make this Mary immaculate? Or is this all just the kind of stream-of-consciousness imagining someone might do while looking at the landscape on a road trip? I'm not sure there's any way to know, but it's fun to guess.

MA
Written and directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall
Factory 25
Opens January 13, IFC Center

Luke Y. Thompson
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
IFC Center
More Info
More Info

323 Sixth Ave.
New York, NY 10014

212-924-7771

www.ifccenter.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >