Cam'ron, Diplo, and Gloria Gaynor Top the Best Shows This Week

Courtesy Cam'ron

This week’s list of shows is all about looking back. 2012’s most trigger-happy buzz rapper is still pushing the four tapes he dropped last year; the first lady to freak “I Will Survive” is on a nostalgia tour; the remnants of Sonic Youth just keep on kicking; and rap’s pink panther is trying his hand at playing off the legacy of his commercial peak with a sequel album. But there’s a reason nostalgia works—people want to hear the hits.

12/5

Chief Keef

Brooklyn Bowl

8 p.m., $25

With criminal charges creating a de facto ban on performing in or near his hometown of Chicago, Keef has taken refuge in LA, and solace in the fact that Brooklyn has no such reservations. The crowd at Brooklyn Bowl should be an interesting one—Keef’s comatose flow is hot with the kids (although this show is 21+).

Cam'ron

Highline Ballroom

9 p.m., $25-50

Harlem legend and Diplomats commander Cam’ron is famous for more than just rapping really well; His sartorial choices kicked off a wave of rappers wearing pink (he’s even got a signature Reebok sneaker to match), and people are still meme-ing his appearance on The O’Reilly Factor (U Mad?). He’s kicking off his Killa Season 2 tour at Highline, though the sequel to his 2006 album Killa Season has yet to drop.

12/7

BSKi, Buscabulla, Silent Knight

C'mon Everybody

8 p.m., $8

When Buscabulla opened for Helado Negro last month at Bowery Ballroom, the Puerto Rican dance party had the near-600 capacity club for most of their set. This backroom at a Bed-Stuy bar is considerably smaller, so expect it to be hype.

Milk Dick, Fraidycat, The '94 Knicks, Mima Good

Shea Stadium

8 p.m., $8

Nashville’s Infinity Cat Recordings sure knows their way around an inappropriate name (Diarrhea Planet, Breast Massage), and Milk Dick is no different. Catch their loose, fun take on garage at Brooklyn’s Shea Stadium, the NYC venue that most looks like an actual garage.

12/8

Elia Einhorn, The Drums, Poliça (duo set), It Will

Saint Vitus

8 p.m., $15

The folks at Greenpoint’s favorite metal bar are hosting this benefit in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, and snagged a special set from a pared-down Poliça, and a solo joint from Battles’ Ian Williams. Even if you can’t get in to what will undoubtedly be a scene, consider tossing the ACLU some cash—come January, they’ll need every penny.

PC Worship, Neolibz

Sunnyvale

8 p.m., $10

Noise lord Justin Frye brings his abrasive PC Worship project to the bleeding edge of East Williamsburg’s industrial district. It’s dark music for dark times. Bring earplugs.

12/9

Diplo

Output

10 p.m., $40

The world-touring mega DJ normally resides at Vegas super clubs and festival crowds in excess of 100,000, so super fans should relish the opportunity to hear him play records on the Funktion One system in Output’s friendly confines. Advance ticket sales have been sold out, but organizers promise that “admission will be available at the door starting 10pm.”

Soulection, Sango, Esta, Joe Kay, and Andre Power

Knockdown Center

9:30 p.m. $34-55

Born from a show on a San Diego college radio station called KBeach, Soulection has evolved into a record label, Beats 1 radio show, and artist collective. In LA, their monthly party The Sound of Tomorrow would draw lines that could make the bouncers at Output blush; they’ll bring their smoothed out dance party to Knockdown Center; shuttles will cart the adventurous and Uber-less from the Jefferson Ave. L stop.

12/10

Parquet Courts, Flasher, Lee Ranaldo

Knockdown Center

9 p.m., $20

This show mates one of NYC guitar rock’s senior statesmen, Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, with indie darlings Parquet Courts. D.C. three-piece Flasher rounds out the bill, channeling Wipers and Sonic Youth’s more mellow vibes.

Gloria Gaynor

B.B. King Blues Club & Grill Main Room

8 p.m., $57.50—$65 day of show

The first lady to lace vocals on “I Will Survive” plays hits from a recording career that spanned three decades. The disco queen found religion later in her career, even recording a version of the classic with altered lyrics to better suit her lord and savior—here’s to hoping she sticks to the original.

