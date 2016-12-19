Fight Fascism With Good Music at These Upcoming Benefit Shows
|
Sharon van Etten headlines a Planned Parenthood benefit in January
In a post-Trump social climate, it can be easy to get down on yourself for enjoying the art and culture that you love. Scrambling to spend $75 to see a bearded millionaire coo neo-folk hymns in a multi-million-dollar converted warehouse can seem trivial when New York's LGBT youth are homeless at alarming rates, state legislatures are passing unconstitutional abortion laws, and Muslim women are being attacked in public across the country.
But being a music fan and making a difference are not mutually exclusive. Over the next few weeks, New York musicians are putting their money where their mouths are and donating their time to raise money for various causes and organizations that fight for social justice, whether that be through education, health, law, or activism. Helping out is easy—just buy a ticket, show up, and show your support. We’ve collected more than a dozen such benefit shows happening in the city over the next few weeks, with links to the organizations they’re supporting. And if you like what you hear, consider direct action—these organizations could use all the help they can get.
12/19
ACLU
Shunklings, Birdbird, Shake, Beeyotch, Dog Petter
Silent Barn
8 p.m., $8
Standing Rock
Dead Sexy Sheila, Dances, Sic Tic, Lola Pistola
Sunnyvale
8 p.m., $8
Planned Parenthood
Language, Total Slacker, Jemez,
Alphaville
8 p.m., $10
12/19
Oakland Fire/Trans Assistance Project
Pharmakon, Drew McDowall, DJ Richard, Bookworms, Ciarra Black
Saint Vitus Bar
5 p.m., $15-30
1/3
Doctors Without Borders
Runny, Mighty High, The Star Spangles, Trashy, The Whores
Saint Vitus Bar
8 p.m., $12
1/6
Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQ Youth
David Grubbs, Anastasia Clarke, Max Alper, Camilla Padgitt-Coles, Julia Santoli
Knockdown Center
8 p.m., $10
1/13
Standing Rock
The Phantom Family Halo, Mystic Ruler, Mega Bog, Jib Kidder
The Park Church Co-Op
8:00 p.m.
1/16
ACLU
Sean Mcverry, Birch, Jackie Mendoza
Shea Stadium BK
8 p.m., $8
1/18
ACLU/Planned Parenthood
Sharon Van Etten, Beirut, Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear), Kevin Morby, Hand Habits
Music Hall of Williamsburg
8 p.m., $40
1/19
ACLU/Planned Parenthood
Helado Negro, Beirut, Daniel Rossen, Kevin Morby, Ruth Garbus
Rough Trade
7 p.m., $30
