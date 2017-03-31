menu

Friends And Family Celebrate The Life Of Tommy Page


Friends And Family Celebrate The Life Of Tommy Page

Friday, March 31, 2017 at 12:07 p.m.
By Christian Hansen
Friday, March 31, 2017 at 12:07 p.m.
By Christian Hansen
Christian Hansen
On Thursday night, Tommy Page's friends and family gathered to share stories about the man they considered an exemplary musician, colleague, and father.

Page, who passed away on March 3 at age 46, had recently joined the Village Voice as vice president of music partnerships, but he had a long career in the music business as a singer, songwriter, and record executive — his 1990 single "I'll Be Your Everything" was the number one record in America. Page is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three children.

Christian Hansen
Christian Hansen
Marney Halpern, a music industry colleague of Tommy's, recounts how much, when she was in times of need, Tommy and Charlie made her feel part of their family. "I saw the life and the love and the energy in their family, Halpern said. "The last time I saw Tommy was on my birthday on Feb 7. He was at Nobu holding that red wine with his infectious smile. That is my last memory of my friend Tommy."
Christian Hansen

Warner Brothers, who released "I'll Be Your Everything," hosted the memorial.

"He was the nicest person to be around," said Karen Moss, who was Page's publicist for his number one hit. "He always had a sense of direction. His career as a musician and behind the scene in the music business was phenomenal."

Dale Cannone worked at Warner Brothers when Page was an artist and later Page became his colleague. "He always managed to reinvent himself and was never scared to take on new challenges," Cannone said.

Karen Moss, left, and Dale Cannone, right.
Christian Hansen
Debbie Cerchione, who worked with Tommy Page at Warner Brothers hugs mutual friends of hers and Tommy's as they arrive at the memorial. "He was always vibrant," Cerchione said of Tommy. "He'll never be forgotten. A lot of people loved him."
Christian Hansen
Those who wish to help Page's children and his partner can make a donation here.

