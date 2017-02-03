Go Buy Some Music on Bandcamp Right Now to Support the ACLU

Nearly every band you like is on Bandcamp, as are a lot of bands you would probably like if you took a listen. All day today (Pacific time, that is), the platform is donating 100% of its own proceeds to the ACLU. Over 150 labels and artists have also signed on to donate some or all of their cut to the ACLU and other charities, like CAIR and Right to Remain.

That's it. That's the whole post. Why are you still here? Go buy some music!

