menu

Go Buy Some Music on Bandcamp Right Now to Support the ACLU


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Go Buy Some Music on Bandcamp Right Now to Support the ACLU

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Zoe Beery
Go Buy Some Music on Bandcamp Right Now to Support the ACLU
A A

Nearly every band you like is on Bandcamp, as are a lot of bands you would probably like if you took a listen. All day today (Pacific time, that is), the platform is donating 100% of its own proceeds to the ACLU. Over 150 labels and artists have also signed on to donate some or all of their cut to the ACLU and other charities, like CAIR and Right to Remain.

That's it. That's the whole post. Why are you still here? Go buy some music!

Zoe Beery

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >