Impeach The President: A Survival Mixtape For Your Anti-Inauguration Party

Daniel Greenfeld for the Voice

Stop. Take a deep breath. Breathe in. Breathe out. Just like that. Keep doing that every day for the next several years and you should be fine. Statistically speaking, you didn't want this to happen but we have it and now we have to get together, move forward and help each other.

The full 16-song playlist is here, but song by song:

Mika Miko, "End of Time"

We love Mika Miko and miss them dearly. Passionate women screaming about how it’s the end of time is pretty much what is running in our heads 24/7 as Trump’s inauguration approaches.

Playboy Manbaby, "You Can Be a Fascist Too"

This band from Arizona puts on an insane live show. But this song, which presents a kind of fucked first person perspective on things, shows how easy it can be to fall right into the mentality of those who don’t wish to fight but put their head down — or worse yet, just go with the flow. You can be a fascist too but you shouldn’t want to be one.

Deerhoof, "I Don’t Want to Set The World on Fire"

A weird and difficult take on a pop song (that was originally recorded by The Ink Spots) which is apt for our weird and difficult times. Everything has the content of the familiar but the shapes don’t make much sense compared to what we know.

Roy C, "An Open Letter to the President"

Despite this track being written as an anti Vietnam War song, it contains enough universal truths to be relevant today. Shit looks dark but the pendulum swings. A new day is coming and everybody will be free. But we’ll have to work to get there.

YG & Nipsey Hussle, "FDT"

YG expressed this sentiment long before whatever punk band you love with a simple and direct message in its refrain: “Fuck Donald Trump.” A Crip teamed up with a Blood to make a song about how people should work together to resist Donald Trump. This is a rather tame version of his sentiment considering that the Secret Service made YG change lyrics on his album, Still Brazy, as being too violent to then-candidate Donald Trump.

The Honey Drippers, "Impeach The President"

This was written about impeaching Richard Nixon (who resigned from office before the impeachment process finished). It works 44 years later for our own version of Nixon.

A Tribe Called Quest, "We The People"

We don’t believe you / cause we the people / are still here in the rear / ayo we don’t need you. Tribe’s first single from their return album instantly became more political on November 9th when all three branches of government essential came under the Republican party, a group who has shown over the past 30 years a willingness to put power over people and whose policy decisions can be summed up by the hook of this track.

Downtown Boys, "Wave of History"

There’s nothing that we can say about this song that would be as eloquent, well-reasoned or earnestly argued than the text filled video Downtown Boys created for their single with director Faye Orlove.

Xenia Rubinos, "Mexican Chef"

Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president on June 16, 2015. During this speech, he called Mexicans "criminals" and "rapists." This song by Xenia Rubinos affirms that Mexicans (and other people of color) are not a massive force of evil invading our nation. They’re an integral part of our society.

Crash Prez, "Illegal"

Love your people, fuck that evil / No one breathing is illegal. A million shout outs to Madison’s Crash Prez, one of the currently under-praised rappers.

Le Tigre, "Get Off the Internet"

Released in 2001 during George W. Bush’s first presidential term, this is a song that encourages people to get offline and meet in the streets to destroy the right wing. It’s a message that resonates 15 years later. (Never tweet.)

JPEGMAFIA x Big Data, "The Internet Ain’t Safe"

From the terrifying album which gave us “I Might Vote for Donald Trump,” there is a long breakdown about basic infosec and taking care on the internet. Sure, some of the advice is along the lines of “don’t put your dick and your face in the same picture” but there’s more to it than just that. Know that The Internet Ain’t Safe and read up on how to protect yourself.

Gouge Away, "Wildflowers"

One of the best hardcore bands around put out an emotional plea for solidarity in 2015 on an album full of amazing songs. This song will get stuck in your head and we hope that the message does too. Resistance is stronger together. Don’t step back, don’t step aside, step up.

Priests, "And Breeding"

Washington, DC’s Priests’ 2014 EP Bodies And Control And Money And Power ends with this track told from the perspective of a person coming of age during a financial crisis, high unemployment rate and other social issues. They’re angry, disappointed, and seeking revenge for killing something within them.

Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"

Released as the fourth single from Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 record To Pimp A Butterfly, “Alright” has become a protest anthem because of its hopeful and reassuring message. Things are really bad but we can survive this and whatever comes next. No matter what happens to us, we’re gonna be alright.

Bobby Roode, "Glorious Domination"

Fuck yes, this is a wrestling entrance theme but it’s also your personal mantra to keep you alive. GLORIOUS. I WON’T GIVE IN! I WON’T GIVE IN UNTIL THE END! AND I WILL DEFEND!

In summation: Although it feels like the End of Time and your friends may be hitting you up saying "You Can Be a Fascist Too!" when all you can think is "I Don't Want To Set the World On Fire" and all you can do is think about composing An Open Letter To the President, while inside you're screaming “FUCK DONALD TRUMP” and "Impeach The President." Remember shit seems bleak as fuck right now but We The People are on the crest of the Wave of History. And while the President and his sycophantic lackeys may demonize the Mexican Chef, you know that no one is Illegal. If you feel like everything is spinning out of your personal control, just take a break and Get off the Internet because The Internet Ain't Safe. Get out and find an organization which can use your help; whether you can spare time, money, or your personal skill set there are organizations springing up like Wildflowers. Just remember to take care of yourself, and try to take care of those around you who will need your help and we can get through this. We can win. We can find a way to procreate and populate a million marches and movements without fucking And Breeding. We’re gonna be Alright. And just remember say to yourself, when we win, when we wrest control back, it's going to be Glorious. We won't give in until we're victorious, and we will defend and do what we must.

