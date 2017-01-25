Pazz & Jop, the Village Voice Music Critics Poll: The Top Singles of 2016
|
Illustration by Spiros Halaris
Beyoncé, "Formation"
A song unapologetically black, celebrating distinctly black features from Afros to flared nostrils? Yes, please. Empowering doesn't even begin to touch on the magnitude of this track. Nilina Mason-Campbell
Some years, "single of the year" seems like a personal preference, basically meaning "favorite song." Other years, there seems to be an empirically provable Single of the Year. This is the latter case. Josh Timmermann
Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"
Trust Solange to stare down the weights of the world and transform them into something so effortlessly light. Sasha Geffen
A Tribe Called Quest, "We the People..."
Hip-hop's first step in developing a coalition between gay people and Muslims. Wes Flexner
David Bowie, "Lazarus"
He videoed his own wake. He knew. He knew. Eugene Holley Jr.
Angel Olsen, "Shut Up Kiss Me"
Forget roller-rink drama and pre-Trump literature, this firebreathing rocker made me wanna kiss with my eyes open. Brent Baldwin
YG feat. Nipsey Hussle, "FDT"
The most important song of the year, for obvious reasons. Natalie Weiner
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
A catalog of no-nos, a real woman's rap sheet, and a lack of guilt or shame about any of it. Who knew liberation sounded like a Victrola's hiss? Holly Gleason
Young M.A, "OOOUUU"
This ran the streets of New York for much of 2016 and rendered any naysaying about gay female rappers moot. Ian Steaman
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
Because you can't name a children's song "Higher Than a Witch Doctor." Hobey Echlin
Young Thug & Travis Scott feat. Quavo, "Pick Up the Phone"
"Hotline Bling," minus the cynicism and lazy misogyny and with more original production. Natalie Weiner
Frank Ocean, "Ivy"
Who knew Frank could take what sounds like a Real Estate demo and turn it into one of the most affecting songs of the year? Probably everybody. Martin Douglas
Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
In a year of unprecedented narcissistic self-indulgence sans consequences, this emerges as the most of-the-moment song I can think of. Add that smooth, Motown-feeling melody and my anger has a sweeter place to channel. Holly Gleason
Charles Bradley, "Changes"
Yeah, it's a Black Sabbitch cover — the only one to make Ozzy pour orange juice into the correct receptacle. Brent Baldwin
Lizzo, "Good as Hell"
A shining light to lift us up out of the garbage fire, and a true anthem for radical size acceptance. Andrea Warner
Maren Morris, " '80s Mercedes"
I want a white leather jacket and a neon soul, too. Thomas Inskeep
Margaret Glaspy, "You and I"
Her purrs have a snarl at the edges, and she strums that Telecaster like she's picking at a blister. Jim Macnie
Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind"
It makes me cry, like the sentimental country boy I'd never be. Also, it's not terrible advice. I like McGraw as an elder statesman, his voice burnished to burled walnut. Anthony Easton
Sheer Mag, "Nobody's Baby"
I triple-emoji dare you not to fist-rock your heart to these big Philly hooks. Brent Baldwin
Tiwa Savage feat. Dr. Sid, "If I Start to Talk"
Catchy Afropop that needs to be put on a compilation and get pitched to hipster media. Steve Kiviat
Lori McKenna, "Wreck You"
Sometimes we all push and shove, but this micro anthem about relationship bruises is about those seasons when it's nothin' but pushin' and shovin' and hidin'. And leavin'. Jim Macnie
A Tribe Called Red Feat. Black Bear, "Stadium Pow Wow"
A big-sounding slab of electronica, full of looped ululations, artful noise samples, acoustic tribal rhythms, and spoken-word exhortations. Carol Cooper
