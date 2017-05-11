PWR BTTM Respond to Allegations of Sexual Assault

EXPAND Hopkins and Bruce performing in February Ebru Yildiz

Today, responding to allegations of predatory behavior, sexual assault, and anti-Semitism, PWR BTTM's Liv Bruce and Ben Hopkins issued a shared statement on Facebook, calling the accusations “shocking” and “very serious.” On Wednesday night, a member of a private Facebook group claimed to have witnessed Hopkins engaging in “inappropriate sexual contact” and “unwanted advances.” The accuser included screenshots of conversations with others discussing the allegations (which you can see here, on Vulture), and went on to accuse Hopkins of anti-Semitism, sharing a previously leaked 2011 photo of Hopkins posing with a swastika drawn in the sand on the beach. Hopkins had previously apologized for the photo in December, saying on Twitter that “it was me as a stupid kid and not who I am today,” and asking anyone offended to contact him to discuss it further.

The band, who the Voice profiled in our May 10–May 16 print issue, calls the accusations “shocking to us and we take them very seriously.” To address the claims, they have set up an email account at pwrbttm.ask@gmail.com, which will be monitored by a professional mediator. (Hopkins, they noted, will not have access to that email account.) The Voice has reached out to PWR BTTM's representatives for further explanation. The band's full statement is below.