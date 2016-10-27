Spooky Halloween Concerts in NYC

EXPAND SURVIVE Dylan O'Connor

Stranger things are afoot with SURVIVE's Halloween sets, but if you missed out on those tickets, there are plenty of other concerts to haunt. Take your pick from chic masquerades, your favorite band covering your dad's favorite band, or the Scumdogs of the Universe — and don't forget the fake blood.

Thursday, October 27

Del Caesar (as Creedence Clearwater Revival), No Ice (as Bruce Springsteen), the Black Black (as Guns N' Roses)

8 p.m., the Gateway. $8

Skeletonwitch, Iron Reagan, Oathbreaker, Homewrecker

7 p.m., Saint Vitus, $16 (also 10/28)

Friday, October 28

Orchestra Underground: Contempo-Scary Music

7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall. $43–$51

Related Stories Horror Scores Sound Scary Good on Vinyl

Above & Beyond's Pier of Fear Halloween with Grum, Jason Ross, Yotto

9 p.m., Pier 94, $55-$200

DFA Records Ghost Dog No. 1

9 p.m., Good Room, $25

Saturday, October 29

GWAR, Darkest Hour, Mutoid Man

7 p.m., House of Vans, Free

The Damned

7 p.m., Gramercy Theatre, $75; also 10/30

Jukebox the Ghost (as Queen), Dude Ranch and the Girl at the Rock Show (Blink-182 tribute)

8 p.m., Music Hall of Williamsburg, $25

Susanne Bartsch's Halloween Ball

8 p.m., MOMA PS1, $18–$38

Sunday, October 30

Big Ups (as System of a Down), Two Inch Astronaut (as Third Eye Blind), Fern Mayo (as Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

8 p.m., Shea Stadium BK, $10

Stringer (as Operation Ivy), Slonk Donkerson (as Steely Dan), Yucky Duster (as The Shrek Soundtrack) and more

8 p.m., The Glove, $6

Monday, October 31

For Everest (as My Chemical Romance), Field Trip (as The Cars), Nervous Dater (as Weezer) and more

8 p.m., The Gateway, $10

A Place to Bury Strangers, Honey, Way Out

8 p.m., Brooklyn Bazaar, $15

Charly Bliss (as Josie and the Pussycats), Emily Reo (as Carly Rae Jepsen), Pouty (as Madonna) and more

8 p.m., Shea Stadium BK, $10