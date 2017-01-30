The Best NYC Shows This (Terrifying) Week: Planet Geigling, Okkervil River, PPNYC Benefit

EXPAND Emily Reo headlines a Planned Parenthood benefit on Saturday Photo by Brian Vu

We recommend that you spend every evening you can this week in the streets, resisting the ever-growing list of Presidential horrors. But if you need a night off, there’s a wealth of intimate concerts with diverse talent. The cult New Jersey label Don Giovanni’s showcase will gather some of our favorite local punks, while the German label Geigling’s tour brings together techno DJs and live electronic acts, and a regular old rock show at Trans-Pecos will assemble some of the best Brooklyn DIY bands. It’s a good week to check out that venue closer to home instead of venturing into Manhattan or Williamsburg, and as winter rolls on, that suits us just fine.

2/2

Don Giovanni Showcase

Aye Nako, Sammus, Mal Blum and the Blums, Big Eyes, Izzy True, Kissing Is A Crime

Knitting Factory

8 p.m., $15

Everyone’s favorite New Brunswick, New Jersey DIY punk label, Don Giovanni, hosts their yearly showcase this week at the Knitting Factory in Williamsburg. There are plenty of great acts playing both nights, but for our money, we’d pick this show, which features pop punk mainstays Aye Nako, the bracingly honest queer folk punk singer-songwriter Mal Blum and indie pop sweethearts Kissing Is A Crime.

Anna Wise, Deradoorian

C’mon Everybody

7:30 p.m., $10 - $12

Kendrick Lamar collaborator and Grammy winner Anna Wise’s music is perilously close to being annoying — she trades in feminist themes that can be a little on the nose, writing songs with titles like “BitchSlut.” But somehow, it works; part of the reason is Wise’s avant-R&B style, which sounds most like the endlessly inventive FKA Twigs. She’ll play alongside another singer whose music doesn’t easily fit into any box, former Dirty Projectors guitarist Deradoorian.

Tokimonsta, Cri, Hu Dat

Output

10 p.m., $15 - $20

L.A. DJ Tokimonsta’s music has a mainstream EDM sound that isn’t for everyone, but though her music might not always reflect it, Tokimonsta has plenty of ties to the underground: Her debut album was released on Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder label in 2010, and in 2012 she released a collaboration with much-lauded producer Suzi Analogue. Williamsburg’s Output is the perfect venue for her artsy bangers.

2/3

Wiki, Cities Aviv, Bigg Dogg, Mike Yo Chill, Chip Skylark

Brooklyn Bazaar

7 p.m., $12 - $15

After New York hip-hop group Ratking released their first album, So It Goes, in 2014, they were rightly lauded as one of the genre’s best hopes. Their sprawling sound, fierce live energy, and authentic emotion all contributed to the hype. We’ve yet to hear more music from Ratking, but the group’s idiosyncratic lead rapper, Wiki, has pulled in the slack, releasing excellent tracks with local heroes like Dev Hynes and Despot. Whether or not the Ratking project is revived, Wiki’s future looks bright.

American Songbook: Okkervil River

The Appel Room

8:30 p.m., $30 - $95

After nearly twenty years performing with a rotating cast of musicians, last year, Will Sheff, singer-songwriter and bandleader of Brooklyn’s Okkervil River, decided to wipe the slate clean. The band’s eighth album, Away, was written by Sheff alone and recorded with hired studio musicians instead of his touring band. The result felt more true to Okkervil River’s wrenching, emotional folk rock roots than any since their 2007 career highlight The Stage Names. Sheff will perform songs new and old at the prestigious Lincoln Center event American Songbook, an appropriate showcase for one of this generation’s finest songwriters.

Delicate Steve, EZTV, Annie Hart

Bowery Ballroom

8 p.m., $13 - $15

One of 2017’s first notable albums is a new release of instrumental guitar stylings by Delicate Steve, the stage name of Steve Marion. Marion’s work is instantly recognizable by its buoyant guitar tone and fun melodies, which sometimes veers into math rock territory and at other times sounds closer to indie pop. If his music seems familiar, that’s probably because you’ve heard him on your favorite records—he’s played guitar with everyone from Paul Simon to Mac Demarco, David Byrne, and Dirty Projectors.

2/4

Planet Geigling Showcase

Konstantin, DJ Dustin, ATEQ (live), Edward (live), Kettenkarussell (live), Leafar Legov (live), Vril (live)

Good Room

11 p.m., $20

The German label Geigling emerged in 2009 after a group of DJs took over a small venue in Weimar. The vibe that those artists — led by the techno DJ Konstantin — created was so magical that when the venue closed, the collective decided to carry on as a label. Now Geigling, which releases everything from hip-hop to house, is taking its show on the road, and the first stop is Brooklyn’s Good Room. The night’s diverse line up, including many live acts, should be a welcome departure from the average techno gig.

PPNYC Action Fund Benefit

Emily Reo, Algebra II, Rhea

Silent Barn

8 p.m., $8 - $20

As we wait to see what will become of Planned Parenthood’s government funding, a show benefitting the New York City branch of the national health care provider will provide a space to gather with others who are concerned about the future of reproductive health. Emily Reo, a rising electronic producer and singer whose bewitching pop songs center her vocoded voice, headlines.

S.K. Invitational, Sadat X, John Robinson, J. Hoard, Lylit

National Sawdust

10 p.m., $20 - $25

Hip-hop collective S.K. Invitational is a unique group: Their most recent album, GoldenCrown, features sixteen musicians and eleven rappers and singers from around the world. Their immediately likeable music combines live instrumentation with old school rap and R&B vocals, a robust sound sure to fill National Sawdust’s vibrant room.

Yvette, Grooms, Weeping Icon, Ritual Humor

Trans-Pecos

8 p.m., $10

Brooklyn’s Yvette play harsh, innovative noise rock with a discipline that transcends many of their peers. Here they’ll play alongside fellow Brooklynites and DIY denizens, including art rockers Grooms, a promising band who’ve released several great albums despite losing their studio space, Death By Audio, when the venue closed in 2014; and Weeping Icon, a brash punk band whose members do double duty in other local projects like Advaeta and Warcries.

