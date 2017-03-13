The Best NYC Shows This Week: Buke and Gase, Sunn O))), Tibet House, Nina Kraviz

EXPAND Sunn O)))

This week New York will see performances from Sunn O))) (just say “Sun”) and Tortoise, two groups formed in the ‘90s who make powerful and singular work. Sunn O))) is known for overwhelming noise that listeners can get lost in, while Tortoise play intricate, hyper-competent post-rock. Either would be a great way to spend a night out this week. If you’re more interested in artists who use electronics to craft their visions, the mega-popular Russian DJ Nina Kraviz is in town this week, and Discwoman founder Volvox plays an intriguing kink party below the McKibben Lofts. A safety note: considering tonight’s weather, it would be wise to double-check that any shows scheduled for 3/14 are still happening.

3/14

Buke and Gase, Greg Saunier, Adam Schatz, Jen Goma, Maria Chavez (DJ Set)

Union Pool

8 p.m., $10 - $12

Brooklyn duo Buke and Gase caught the attention of the NPR crowd a few years ago with their handbuilt reimaginings of instruments and unique experimental folk sound. Their band name is a description of some of their own inventions — a “buke” is an adapted six-string baritone ukulele, and their “gase” is a hybrid bass-guitar. It’d be easy for the group to settle for cutesiness, but their music transcends their gimmicks. The band makes angular, inventive pop that owes a debt to post-punk like The Slits.

3/15

Tortoise, Little Black Egg, Tara Jane O'Neil

le poisson rouge

7 p.m., $20 - $25

Unlike many '90s bands who've made a comeback over the last few years, Chicago post-rock group Tortoise never broke up. Like the animal their group takes its name from, they just move at their own pace—in 2016 they released their first album in 7 years. Tortoise is known for hyper-proficient instrumental music that explores genres like jazz, dub and prog rock, often to epic result. The Catastrophist, their seventh album, sounds a lot like their best-loved work, with a few minor tweaks, including vocals from Georgia Hubley of indie pop cult favorite Yo La Tengo. Her band Little Black Egg will open for Tortoise this night, so fans will can prepare to experience Tortoise's new, not-quite-pop sound live.

3/16

Free Cake For Every Creature (solo), Lora Mathis, it's cool, gobbinjr

603^

7:30 p.m., price TBD

Philly indie pop group Free Cake For Every Creature as just as charming and sweet as their name suggests. Led by musician Kate Bennet, the group specializes in soft vocals and jangly guitars on songs about love and heartbreak. They’ll play with Lora Mathis, another Philadelphia singer-songwriter who plays emotionally raw, personal songs. This show, upstairs in one of Silent Barn’s residences, will provide a perfectly intimate atmosphere to appreciate these groups’ work.

Dungen

BRIC House

7 p.m., $15 - $18

Stockholm psych rockers Dungen have crafted a career playing music that stands up to some of the best ‘60s and ‘70s pop without being merely a tribute act. Part of their appeal is that unlike many popular Swedish pop artists, the band actually sings in Swedish. At this show, Dungen will play through their most recent album, a score to the 1926 German silent film The Adventures of Prince Achmed—the oldest surviving animated feature.

Tibet House 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert

Iggy Pop, Patti Smith & Her Band, Laurie Anderson, Bernard Sumner (of New Order), Sufjan Stevens, Alabama Shakes, Ben Harper

Carnegie Hall

7:30 p.m., call 212-247-7800 for tickets

If you’re burdened with too much extra cash, you could do worse than this star-studded lineup celebrating the 30th anniversary of Tibet House, a non-profit dedicated to preserving Tibetan culture. The night also is a celebration of experimental pioneer Phillip Glass’s 80th birthday. It’s a testament to Glass’s stature in the musical community that so many legends will play a show in his honor. There’s never a good reason to miss an Iggy Pop performance—time to hit up your parents (biological or sugar) for that night out they’ve been promising you.

3/16

Sunn O))), Big Brave

Knockdown Center

8 p.m., $30

As one fan on Bandcamp notes, performances by Sun O))), doom drone luminaries who solemnly wear cult-like black robes without a hint of irony, are often more dark ritual than average rock gig. Imagine throwing a pile of microphones on top of a bed of amplifiers, and letting them sit for a few hundred years — that's what this music sounds like, something unearthed and primeval, tapping into a frequency that has always existed. This, finally, may be an appropriate use of the gorgeous and massive Knockdown Center in Queens, a former door-frame factory that's too big for the majority of bands that play there. But nothing is too grand for this group of dark sorcerers.

Rocket No. 9

Vasco Ispirian, AxFx

Jupiter Disco

10 p.m., free

Brooklyn promoters Industry of Machines highlight some of electronic music’s stranger acts, from experimental to industrial, noise to ambient. Their party Rocket No. 9 will present a night at the new hip Bushwick dance spot Jupiter Disco. Residents AxFx and Vasco Ispiran will hold down the night, playing a Jamaican reggae set and some industrial-tinged techno and house, respectively.

Bound

Volvox, Katie Rex, A Village Raid, & Dischetto

Tilt BK

10 p.m., free before 11 p.m., $10 after

A new club by the owners of East Village bar Lit Lounge underneath the notorious McKibben Lofts seems like an appropriate home for a new kink party, Bound, which will feature demonstrations by pro dominatrixes and live tattooing — soundtracked by excellent techno DJs. Volvox, one of the founders of the Discwoman collective, is known for her pounding sets, often closing out a long night of raving. Katie Rex, another Discwoman associated DJ who known for rugged, industrial-inspired techno. Money made at the door goes to Southern Poverty Law Center, so don’t worry — you’re kinking for a good cause.

3/18

Jens Lekman, Lisa/Liza

Bowery Ballroom

8 p.m., $25

On Jens Lekman’s new album, Life Will See You Now, the Swedish singer-songwriter-producer contemplates some big questions. But instead of self-indulging, he tells his own story through the stories of others, from his cancer survivor friend to a nervous bride whose wedding he plays. As always, Lekman’s music and lyrics are delightful, personal, vulnerable, and occasionally hilarious. His live shows are a chance to see that despite his professed awkwardness, Lekman is incredibly charming, and his wistful, romantic tunes are often just as fun to dance to as they are to cry to.

Nina Kraviz, Arthur Kimskii, Bryan Kasenic

Schimanksi

10 p.m., $40

Russian DJ superstar Nina Kraviz will bless Brooklyn with her presence this weekend at Schimanski, the newest version of the club formerly known as Verboten. Kraviz’s attention to detail in her minimal house mixes should sound great on the venue’s formidable soundsystem. She’ll play alongside the Bunker resident Bryan Kasenic and Brooklyn DJ and producer Arthur Kimskii.

