The Best Shows This Week: La Yegros, Conor Oberst—and Punk Rock Thanksgiving Recovery

La Yegros Photo courtesy La Yegros

While much of New York City’s transplant contingent will flee the city’s friendly confines for awkward Thanksgivings with their exurban families, the music must go on. One of indie rock’s most promising young artists is playing what might be the biggest show of her career, Lincoln Center is hosting a masterclass on modern cumbia, a Detroit techno legend graces the decks in Greenpoint, and the emo heartthrob of your youth has graduated to the gilded stage of Carnegie Hall. If you’re staying in town for the holiday, you’ve got no excuse to stay home on the couch: We’ve assembled the best shows of this week for you below.

11/21

Nobunny, Future Punx, Cowboys, Big Huge

Shea Stadium

8:00 p.m., $16—$18

Nobunny’s lo-fi bubblegum garage rock is all well and good, but if you’re into shocking sartorial choices, his raw-meat and trash aesthetic is the real draw. Future Punx’s last LP, This is Post-Wave, cheekily plays on post-punk and new wave, the two nostalgic subgenres that best describe the band’s sound. Catch them on Monday at one north Brooklyn’s last DIY spaces standing. Fun fact: Future Punx’s Chris Pickering runs the Dull Tools label with Parquet Courts’ Andrew Savage.

PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jeremih

Terminal 5

7:30 p.m., $49.50

Few artists have felt the commercial weight of the Drake co-sign as much as Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, aka PARTYNEXTDOOR—he was the first signee to OVO Sounds, back in 2013. A producer and songwriter as well as a singer, he’s responsible for some of Rihanna’s biggest hits from her LP Anti, “Work” and “Sex With Me.” When he hits Terminal 5 with Jerimih, expect the songs to be smooth and sultry, and the screams from the fans to be deafening.

Mitski, Fear Of Men, Weaves

Webster Hall

8:00 p.m., $25

Mitski’s latest, Puberty 2, has firmly established the young SUNY Purchase grad as a songwriting powerhouse, reviewed to near-universal critical acclaim. She brings U.K. dream pop act Fear of Men and CMJ 2015 darlings Weaves for her big Webster Hall show. She’s also playing Villain in Brooklyn on 11/22 with Nick Hakim and Mal Devisa. Tickets are sold out—for both shows—but available on the secondary market.

11/22

La Yegros

David Rubenstein Atrium, Lincoln Center

7:30 p.m., Free

Argentina’s cumbia queen blesses Lincoln Center with her infectious energy and modern update to the sound that’s spread from the coasts of Colombia. This free show is practically a public service, presented as part of Southern Exposure: Performing Arts of Latin America, a Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation/National Endowment for the Arts program.

The Japanese House, The Big Moon

Baby's All Right

8:00 p.m., $13—$15

Twenty-year-old Amber Bain has been building quite a buzz over the past two years, dropping a pair of records (Pools To Bathe & Clean) and selling out her debut U.K. tour. She brings her earthy electro sound—think Imogen Heap meets Jeff Buckley—to Baby’s All Right for two dates with The Big Moon. Tickets are sold out but available on the secondary market.

11/23

Conor Oberst

Carnegie Hall

8:00 p.m., $35–$49.50

Ever wondered what “Lua” might sound like in the heavenly confines of Carnegie Hall? There’s no telling just what portions of his varied discography Conor Oberst will pull from for this sit-down concert, but he’s got ten albums under his own name to choose from, and that’s not including any of his other projects, like Bright Eyes, Desparecidos, or Monsters of Folk.

Thurston Moore and John Zorn

Rough Trade

8:00 p.m., $20

Two of your favorite downtown weirdo white guys are teaming up for a performance as a duo to celebrate Rough Trade’s fortieth anniversary. The show at the record store chain/record label’s Brooklyn outpost will also serve as the launch for the reprint of MUSICS, the late-70s British art magazine edited by David Toop and Steve Beresford.

11/25

A$AP FERG, Playboi Carti, Rob $tone

Webster Hall

6:30 p.m., $33–$89.29

Quite possibly the hardest working cat in the A$AP Mob (now that Yams is gone, RIP), Ferg has been touring behind his latest LP, Always Strive and Prosper, for much of the year. He brings the party to Webster Hall with a pair of baby trap rappers, the questionably-named Rob $tone and Playboi Carti.

Kevin Saunderson, Justin Strauss

Good Room

10:00 p.m., $10–$15

Detroit techno godfather Kevin Saunderson graces the decks at Greenpoint’s Good Room this weekend, and has the good sense to bring along NYC OG Justin Strauss to open for him. Come to dance, and stay for the masterclass in mixing, crate-digging, and reading the pulse of the floor.

11/26

WILD FEST!

Iron Chic, Laura Stevenson, Worriers, Nude Beach, Shellshag, Outskirts, Big Eyes, Weed Hounds

Brooklyn Night Bazaar

7:00 p.m., $25

If you can still move after rousing from your Thanksgiving tryptophan-induced coma, head on down to Brooklyn Bazaar for the second iteration of WILD FEST!, a benefit for the Mcallister Family Memorial Fund. This edition packs the $25 bill with a who’s who of young and ascendant punks, making it one of the best bangs for your buck in Brooklyn this week.

