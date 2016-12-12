The Best Shows This Week: Sad13, Jucifer, and the Rebirth Brass Band

Sadie Dupuis

This week’s selection of shows proves to have a welcome, if unintentional theme—going solo. The singer of one of the buzziest bands of the late aughts brings her new wave stylings to Greenwich Village; Speedy Ortiz’s leading force plays pop politics in Williamsburg; and two of New York’s best-loved young songwriters team up for a DIY double-headlining bill.

12/13

Barrington Levy & Detour Posse, Mighty Mystic

B.B. King Blues Club & Grill (Main Room)

9 p.m., $29.50-$65

You might remember Mr. Levy from his guest turn on Biggie-soundalike Shyne’s ubiquitous 1999 hit “Bad Boyz,” but the dancehall OG has been making hits since the ‘70s. He hits B.B. King’s on Tuesday with a full backing band, Detour Posse.

Jucifer, Husbandry, Sick Shit

Saint Vitus

7:30 p.m, $10

Forget your earplugs at your own risk: husband and wife sludge metal duo Jucifer are one of the loudest bands you’ll ever have the privilege to hear. Guitarist/vocalist Gazelle Amber Valentine shreds her Flying V in front of a wall of amps, determined to mint new cases of tinnitus at every show. Sick Shit will make the drive up from central jersey to join locals Husbandry on the bill at Saint Vitus.

Kristin Kontrol

Le Poisson Rouge

7 p.m., $16.75

Dum Dum Girls’ Kristin Welchez dropped the first LP from her new wave solo project, Kristin Kontrol, earlier this year on Sub Pop. With synth-heavy production and pulsing dancefloor beats, X-Communicate is a welcome departure from Dum Dum Girls’ reverb-soaked garage jangle pop.

Sad13, Vagabon, Emily Reo, and Told Slant

Baby's All Right

8:30 p.m., $10-12

Sadie Dupuis’ Sad13 project doesn’t stray too far from her band Speedy Ortiz’s pop-punk vibes, but it certainly is a little slower, sadder, and more synthy. She brings songs from her Carpark Records solo debut, Slugger—including her catchy ode to consent, “Get a Yes”—to Baby’s with Emily Reo and drummer-of-many-bands Felix Walworth’s Told Slant project.

12/14

Modern Baseball, Basement, Citizen, Alex G + more

Webster Hall

7 p.m., $30

Webster Hall, with its massive dimensions and multiple stages, is a curious if physically capable building to host a mini-festival like Run For Cover’s "Something In The Way." With 10 bands across three stages, the indie label puts some of the more exciting names in emo and pop punk on one bill in one building. Be sure not to miss the set from Alex G, the songwriting prodigy who recently graced both of Frank Ocean’s 2016 releases.

Post Malone

Irving Plaza

7 p.m., $25-$75

White Iverson’s debut LP Stoney dropped on 12/9, and this show is his record release party. His brand of robot R&B certainly feels like a novelty, but you know “Fade” is hot, and seeing him perform “White Iverson” might just be worth the price of admission.

12/15

Chairlift, Mr Twin Sister, Junglepussy

Good Room

8 p.m., $25

It feels like a lifetime has passed since Chairlift’s Moth was released in January, but it still holds up as one of the strongest pop records of the year. This show at Good Room—a Greenpoint venue known more for hosting DJs than bands—should prove to feel more like a party than a concert, if Junglepussy has anything to say about it. Tickets are sold out but available on the secondary market.

The Lox, Funkmaster Flex

Highline Ballroom

8 p.m., $20

The Lox—one of the more promising young rap crews coming out of New York in the late 90s—got caught up in Puff Daddy’s post-Biggie shiny suit era, and spent the next decade trying to shake it off. They're about to release their first album in sixteen years; will they return to the thugged-out prison raps of their D-Block era, or are they ready for something new?

Rebirth Brass Band

The Hall at MP

8 p.m., $35-55

Kermit Ruffins' old brass band, Rebirth, has gotten a touring boost ever since they were both prominently featured in David Simon’s New Orleans drama Treme, and the five shows they’ve booked in Brooklyn in three days is great evidence of that. Ruffin has a new band now, but you can still get this clinic on New Orleans music—a blend of funk, jazz, soul, and hip hop with traditional second line stylings. Through 12/17.

12/16

Eskimeaux, Japanese Breakfast

Shea Stadium

8 p.m., $15

Two of Brooklyn’s more promising young songwriters, Gabrielle Smith (Eskimeaux) and Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) leave their bands behind for an intimate show at what qualifies for one of north Brooklyn’s most longstanding DIY venues. Come for the tunes, stay for the feels. Tickets are sold out but available on the secondary market.

