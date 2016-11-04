Tickets for Your Last Chance to See Bon Iver in NYC Go on Sale at Noon Today

Justin Vernon has come a long way from the remote cabin where he wrote his debut Bon Iver LP, For Emma, Forever Ago. Since that record—a sparse, acoustic affair—he’s slowly built up a band, an updated and full-bodied sound, and a palpable commercial sync enterprise. He’s won Grammys and collaborated with Kanye. So when he comes to NYC, it’s quite the hot ticket.

To that end, Bonny Bear has no less than seven (seven!!!) shows booked in for the NYC leg of his tour in support of his new record 22, A Million. The first four dates—12/10 at Hammerstein Ballroom, 12/11-12/12 at Kings Theater, and 12/14 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg—are all sold out. But the band has added three dates (12/5-12/7) at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works, an old Red Hook factory with cavernous ceilings that’s been converted into a gallery and art space. The curiously named Marijuana Deathsquads open on 12/5 and 12/6, and Poliça on 12/7.

Tickets for these shows, arguably the coolest thanks to the unusual venue, are $75 (a premium for sleeping on the earlier tickets) and go on sale today at noon. They can only be purchased “with a unique code you can obtain by registering at Bon Iver’s website.” You'll have to hunt for that, but we did the rest: Click on a date below to go directly to its ticketing site. Good luck!

Bon Iver w/Marijuana Deathsquads December 5

Bon Iver w/Marijuana Deathsquads December 6

Bon Iver w/Poliça December 7