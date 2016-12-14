With His Band, Invocation, Guitarist Rez Abbasi Puts an Indian Spin on Jazz

EXPAND Patrick Mareck

The new project by jazz guitarist Rez Abbasi is billed as an engagement with Carnatic music, the centuries-old classical music tradition of South India. But listeners will not find the typical elements of jazz-meets-India projects in Abbasi’s sextet, Invocation. For instance, the group has no Indian instruments, even though drummer Dan Weiss is also a tabla master, and Abbasi has, in the past, picked up an electric sitar. Nor is the music organized around the raga scale structure and tala rhythm patterns, that are the ossature of Indian music. Even the song titles, with names like “Propensity” and “Turn of Events,” have the nerdy earnestness typical of jazz nomenclature.

For Abbasi, who brings Invocation to the Asia Society on December 15 and 16, infusing jazz with elements from Indian music is an indirect project, one that sets it apart from a tradition of hybrids that goes back to Zakir Hussain and John McLaughlin’s Shakti project, in the 1970s, or for that matter, to Ravi Shankar and the Beatles. Invocation plays jazz compositions, all by Abbasi, and relates to Indian music at a very broad level (both styles are fundamentally driven by improvisation) and a very subtle one, shaped by years of listening to Indian music and working with Indian musicians – not in between.

“Maybe ten years ago I would have been more adamant about engaging those kinds of things,” says Abbasi, who was born in Pakistan and raised in California, about the forms and instrumentation of Indian music. “But I’ve heard this done already in crossover music, whether it’s world or jazz-Indian bands, and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I wanted to go in a more natural, less cerebral approach. And I feel like the magic is there.”

With Invocation, Abbasi has the luxury of an entire team for whom the process of associating jazz and Indian music is not a didactic process, but rather comes organically. On board are polymath pianist Vijay Iyer and alto saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa, recognized jazz masters in their creative prime who have the benefit, like Abbasi, of family roots in South Asia as well as a history of collaborations with Indian artists. Joining them are Weiss, bassist Johannes Weidenmueller (who has studied mridangam, the South Indian percussion instrument), and cellist Elizabeth Means.

“Each person brings this collision of Indian and jazz together,” Abbasi says. “So when I present them with a piece of music, they’re placing it through their filter. There’s not a lot that needs to be said. Dan will sometimes do a tihai” – a kind of rhythm flourish – “in the middle of a tune, but everyone knows what that is, and they’ll grab onto it. There’s a lot of stuff going on; there’s accents flying out the window with this band.”

The sense of complicity goes back a long way. Iyer and Mahanthappa have played together for two decades, and when each moved to New York City, in the late 1990s, they found Abbasi, who earlier graduated from the Manhattan School of Music and has lived in the city ever since. Since then, the three have been at the heart of the loose community of South Asian American players who have introduced new energies, forged in part by the immigrant experience, into the music. Though all work in, and lead, a profusion of bands, most of which have nothing to do with South Asia or its music, they keep a special place for one another, and have returned time and again to play on one another’s projects. Invocation, formed in 2008, has two albums, addressing North Indian and qawwali Sufi music respectively. Abbasi, Weiss and Mahanthappa have a trio, Indo-Pak Coalition, that released an album in 2009 and has a new one coming. All have performed, too, with Abbasi’s spouse, the singer Kiran Ahluwalia.

The body of work of these South Asian American artists – and others of their generation, now mostly in their forties, such as drummer Sunny Jain or bassist Harish Raghavan – shows long stretches with no apparent engagement at all with Indian music, especially early in their careers as they established themselves, then individual projects made from a position of confidence and virtuosity. (“Kinsmen,” a 2008 collaboration of Mahanthappa and Carnatic saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath, which featured Abbasi, is one standout; so is Iyer’s “Tirtha,” released in 2011, with guitarist Prasanna and tabla player Nitin Mitta.)

For Abbasi, who came up playing straight-ahead jazz and fusion, the readiness to engage with India came with the albums “Snake Charmer” (2005) and “Bazaar” (2006), each of which features some Indian instrumentation, along with titles that tread, on purpose, the edge of cliché. Since then, the Indian aspects of his work have become in some ways stronger, but also more oblique, the artist’s secret. “An Indian fan might be able to grab onto something,” he allows, but it’s neither guaranteed nor necessary.

The new music by Invocation, which has been recorded but not yet mixed, has a title, “Unfiltered Universe,” that expresses Abbasi’s broad reach. “I wanted all my influences in there,” Abbasi says – not least the pantheon of jazz guitarists, with Jim Hall a personal hero. “But with all the osmosis and hours spent with Carnatic musicians and dancers, that’s the key influence in this project.” In particular, Abbasi’s new compositions aim to emulate Carnatic music’s rigorous approach to rhythm. “It’s very specific rhythmically. All the beats are accounted for. It’s difficult to memorize this stuff, because not only do you have to memorize the music, but you have to memorize the silences.”

Mahanthappa, who has played Abbasi’s work for a decade, says the new music has certain new rhythmic and ornamental aspects, but most of all reflects his friend’s well-honed compositional style. “With Rez each piece is almost like a mini-suite that goes through a lot of terrain, with different people improvising over different sections,” Mahanthappa says. “The improvisation becomes part of the composition. The solos are embedded in a larger framework. You feel like you are part of a larger process.”

The high level of craft and distinct career journeys of Abbasi and peers mean that the interplay of jazz and Indian music, led by South Asian American musicians, may take unusual forms as it develops, but will stay personal and sincere. “We are jazz musicians, whatever that means now, but it’s an improvisational art form,” Abbasi says. “The idea of having another mostly improvisational music around the world that you can directly relate to, it would be criminal not to bring that into what we know.”

Rez Abbasi’s Invocation play at Asia Society on December 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. More information and tickets here.

