Albany Is A Dysfunctional Sewer But At Least Students Might Have St. Patrick's Day Off Next Year

Children march in the 2017 St. Patrick's Day parade. Chris Jones for The Village Voice

The state legislature has roughly a week to come up with a budget that sets New York's legislative priorities. Raise the Age reform, which would prevent the state from charging 16 and 17-year-old kids as adults, passed in the Assembly but languishes in the Senate, where Republicans have blocked it. Substantive ethics reform, touted by Governor Cuomo in his state of the state speech, is a distant memory (a Republican state senator was charged with corruption on Thursday morning). Upstate Republicans are moving to punish New York by shifting Medicaid costs from the federal government to the state, all while "Trumpcare" is poised to leave millions uninsured and millions more with higher premiums. But the State Senate did manage to pass one bill this week: S6747A would make St. Patrick's Day a holiday in New York City public schools.

The bill, sponsored by Queens Senator Tony Avella, a member of the controversial Independent Democratic Caucus, is tailored specifically to districts home to more than one million students; New York City is the only district in the state that qualifies.

Avella touted the holiday's significance as a celebration of Irish culture and heritage.

“Two years ago when we passed the Lunar New Year school holiday...it occurred to me, all these years we have had St. Patrick's Day in New York City, it's a huge holiday not just for the Irish but for all New Yorkers. Why have we never given consideration to making that a school holiday?" Avella told the Voice. "If anyone deserved to have a holiday based on long standing tradition, it certainly is the Irish-American community."

In February 2016, city teacher Frank Schorn filed a civil rights suit against the Department of Education, claiming that their scheduling of parent teacher conferences on St. Patrick's Day violated his right to march in the massive parade up Fifth Avenue. City Council's Irish Caucus had repeatedly asked the Department to reschedule, and they refused.

Mayor de Blasio refused to march in the St. Patrick's Day parade for two years after organizers banned gay and lesbian organizations from marching under their banners. The mayor ended his boycott this year.

De Blasio campaigned on promises to add three religious holidays to the school calendar, which has long observed Christian and Jewish holidays, and the sacred Muslim holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as well as the Lunar New Year, celebrated by many of the city's Chinese families, were added in 2015.

Avella also sponsored a bill to add Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, to the school calendar. It has yet to make it out of committee.

"Once we did Lunar New Year, we set the precedent that if you're going to celebrate holidays particular to one group or another you have to be fair to all, and that's something the city of New York is going to have to look at," said Avella.

The first St. Patrick's Day parade actually happened in colonial New York City, in 1762. Successive waves of Irish immigration to the city over the next 35 years brought several small-scale iterations of the parades organized by Irish groups and, in 1848, they merged.

Through the decades, the Americanized version of the holiday became associated with binge drinking and violence. In 1867, the New York Times described the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade as a "riot" where "swords and spears" were in use. In 1894, a headline read: "The Death Rate Increased By The St. Patrick's Day Parade." The St. Patrick's Day parade eventually became emblematic of growing Irish political power. Today, the parade is mostly secular, attended by New Yorkers of many ethnicities and backgrounds.

Still, Avella insists that the religious focus of St. Patrick's Day has emerged over the last decade as the predominant motivation for celebration, and insisted that a day off from school was not akin to condoning the sorts of behavior commonly associated with the holiday.

“It was a problem decades ago with St. Patrick’s Day being associated with drinking, but I don't think that's the case anymore," said Avella. "Obviously school-aged drinking is illegal. I think it's a party celebration and that doesn't mean that because we give a school holiday that should encourage any sort of illegal drinking or drinking to excess...[the parade] is clearly not what it was like 10 or 20 years ago."

He cited increased "education" on the holiday's true meaning for what he calls a reduction in vice, though he didn't provide examples of what kind of education, or where and when it happened. Avella insisted that St. Patrick's Day is a holy day of obligation in which practicing Catholics are required to attend mass.

According to Mercedes Lopez Blanco, who works in the communications office at the Archdiocese of New York, St. Patrick's Day does appear on the Catholic liturgical calendar and attending daily mass is encouraged, but not required, even on St. Patrick's Day.

"On certain days we honor certain saints and March 17 happens to be the day St. Patrick is honored on the liturgical calendar," said Lopez Blanco. "A mention is made in that mass and that mass is said with him in mind."

