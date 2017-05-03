Announcing The 2017 Village Voice Pride Awards

On June 21, the Village Voice will host the Pride Awards, the first award show to grace the official NYC Pride Week calendar. The awards ceremony, held at Capitale on the Bowery and emceed by Alan Cumming, will recognize local and global heroes in the LGBTQ movement.

“I’m so excited to be hosting the inaugural Village Voice Pride Awards,” Cumming said. “Let’s not beat about the bush — we’re living in a time where all the strides we’ve made together as queer people are under threat. So it couldn’t be more timely that the Village Voice, a longtime advocate for the community, raises its standard and proclaims anew how much we have to celebrate and be proud of.”

In addition to the Pride Awards, the Village Voice, which is serving as the official media sponsor for NYC Pride Week 2017, will dedicate the entire month of June to Pride, culminating in the release of a special issue the same date as the awards ceremony.

“We are proud to partner with the Village Voice in launching the Village Voice Pride Awards,” said Chris Frederick, managing director of NYC Pride. “Honoring local and international leaders within the LGBTQ community during NYC Pride Week is integral to NYC Pride’s commitment to celebrating dynamic voices within our community.”

More details on the Pride Awards — including ticketing information, a VIP gala, and musical performances — will be released in the coming weeks.

“For over four decades, the Village Voice has been at the heart of New York City Pride,” said Peter Barbey, CEO of the Village Voice. “Now, we’re furthering this already deep commitment to the community by honoring the courage and creativity of the people whose work is advancing LGBTQ civil rights and social acceptance.”

