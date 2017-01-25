As President Trump Attacks NYC With Executive Orders, New Yorkers Are Taking To The Streets

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Washington, D.C. U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Trump acted on two of the most fundamental — and controversial — elements of his presidential campaign, building a wall on the border with Mexico and greatly tightening restrictions on who can enter the U.S. Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Bloomberg

Today President Donald Trump signed executive orders to block federal funding to sanctuary cities and begin construction of a wall along the Mexican border, and released a draft of an order that would restrict people from traveling into the United States from Muslim countries. Tonight New Yorkers are gathering at Washington Square Park at 5 p.m. to stand up to Trump's attack on the most fundamental aspects of our way of life.

The Emergency Rally for Muslim and Immigrant Rights is sponsored by CAIR-NY.



As a city of immigrants, we cannot stay silent in the face of such hate. We ask you to gather tonight (Wednesday), to show President Trump that all New Yorkers stand with our Muslim and Latino neighbors. Together, we will form a beacon of light against the coming darkness

“Federal agencies are going to unapologetically enforce the law — no ifs, ands or buts,” Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, told reporters at the White House. “The American people get the final say who can and cannot enter our nation.”

Asked about Trump's actions, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito told reporters, "This is a terrible day for the United States of America."

"To me a sanctuary city is a city that embraces everyone, everyone who comes to contribute positively has a place in this city," Mark-Viverito added. Asked if she was afraid, she responded, “I am extremely upset and so I don't have time for fear. I want to defy, resist, and stand up — that's what we need to do as a city."

Tonight's forecast is mostly clear, in the low 40s.

