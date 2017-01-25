As President Trump Attacks NYC With Executive Orders, New Yorkers Are Taking To The Streets
|
President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Washington, D.C. U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Trump acted on two of the most fundamental — and controversial — elements of his presidential campaign, building a wall on the border with Mexico and greatly tightening restrictions on who can enter the U.S.
Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Bloomberg
Today President Donald Trump signed executive orders to block federal funding to sanctuary cities and begin construction of a wall along the Mexican border, and released a draft of an order that would restrict people from traveling into the United States from Muslim countries. Tonight New Yorkers are gathering at Washington Square Park at 5 p.m. to stand up to Trump's attack on the most fundamental aspects of our way of life.
The Emergency Rally for Muslim and Immigrant Rights is sponsored by CAIR-NY. From their Facebook event page:
As a city of immigrants, we cannot stay silent in the face of such hate. We ask you to gather tonight (Wednesday), to show President Trump that all New Yorkers stand with our Muslim and Latino neighbors. Together, we will form a beacon of light against the coming darkness
“Federal agencies are going to unapologetically enforce the law — no ifs, ands or buts,” Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, told reporters at the White House. “The American people get the final say who can and cannot enter our nation.”
Asked about Trump's actions, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito told reporters, "This is a terrible day for the United States of America."
Upcoming Events
-
Seton Hall Pirates Womens Basketball vs. Xavier Womens Basketball
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:00pm
-
New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:30pm
-
Big Ten Super Saturday College Basketball - Wisconsin V Rutgers
TicketsSat., Jan. 28, 12:00pm
-
Big Ten Super Saturday College Hockey - Wisconsin v Ohio State
TicketsSat., Jan. 28, 7:00pm
"To me a sanctuary city is a city that embraces everyone, everyone who comes to contribute positively has a place in this city," Mark-Viverito added. Asked if she was afraid, she responded, “I am extremely upset and so I don't have time for fear. I want to defy, resist, and stand up — that's what we need to do as a city."
Tonight's forecast is mostly clear, in the low 40s.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in New York, delivered to your inbox.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 7:30pm
-
New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 8:00pm
-
Seton Hall Pirates Men's Basketball vs. Butler Bulldogs Men's Basketball
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 8:30pm
-
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals
TicketsThu., Jan. 26, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!