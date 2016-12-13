Carefree Donald Trump Hangs With Kanye at Trump Tower for Fun, Photos

Yep. screenshot

Of his many blood-freezing attributes, Donald Trump’s refusal to receive daily intelligence briefings is one of his most haunting. Here is a man with fewer qualifications than any president in history, his grasp on global affairs more inadequate than the average American teenager, turning away classified information integral to his job because he finds them dull.

"I don't have to be told — you know, I'm, like, a smart person," Trump said. "I don't have to be told the same thing and the same words every single day for the next eight years. It could be eight years — but eight years. I don't need that."

What is Trump doing with his time? Receiving Kanye West at his lair in Trump Tower.

West entered the building with an entourage this morning, though without his wife, Kim Kardashian. He reappeared in the lobby shortly thereafter to pose with Trump for photos. According to Trump, the two have been friends for “a long time,” and that they discussed “life.”

West spent much of November at UCLA medical center under psychiatric evaluation, capping off a series of increasingly erratic performances on his Saint Pablo tour. During a stop in California, he paused his show to rant about Trump: "[Voting for Trump] don't mean that I don't think that black lives matter, that don't mean I don't believe in women's rights, that don't mean that I don't believe in gay marriage.”

West did not, in fact, vote for anyone, but said he would have supported Trump if he had. He’s also mentioned running for president in 2020. Why not!

West appeared just before Trump named Texas Governor Rick Perry the head of the Energy Department, an agency that Perry vowed to abolish during his own 2012 presidential campaign. Trump also cancelled a planned press conference during which he was supposed to discuss how he intends to remove himself from his business entanglements while in office.

As the two parted ways, Trump leaned in and told Kanye to take care of himself, and that he’d see him soon.

