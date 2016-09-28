Complaints Against the NYPD Are Highest in East New York

The city agency responsible for receiving and adjudicating complaints against the NYPD unveiled a new website yesterday which aims to make the data they collect a bit more digestible. Some of the information had been available from the Civilian Complaint Review Board before, but the new site, which you can check out here, breaks it down into graphs and charts that can be interacted with by the year.

One of the most useful tools is the “Complaint Activity Map,” which color-codes the amount of complaints by precinct. Over in Whitestone, Queens, or Riverdale, in the Bronx, there’s relatively small amounts of complaints against police officers. Compare that to East Brooklyn, and it’s a completely different world.

The precinct with far-and-away the most amount of complaints year after year was the 75th, which patrols East New York. The 75th’s relationship with its community has been strained for decades, but especially so after the fatal shooting of Akai Gurley in 2014 in a NYCHA complex that the 75th patrolled.

So far in 2016, there’s been 155 total complaints in the neighborhood, with 49 of the complaints involving force.

Outside of the map, there’s the DTI is broken up into four categories: Complaints, Allegations, Victims, and NYPD Officers. Overall, according to the Complaints section, the amount of complaints received by the CCRB has been falling steadily since peaking in 2009. Compare that with the rates of stop & frisk in the city, and you might just see a connection.

NYCLU

The CCRB stats also provide a window into policing that City Hall and the NYPD has so far kept from view. While the mayor’s office promised summons reform that would break down the race and location of all summons (which has not yet happened), the NYPD is still not cataloguing its stops. The CCRB data shows a drop in “suspected crime” over the past five years (again, the curtailing of stop and frisk), but an equally sharp rise in the “other” category. There’s no explanation for what “other” might be.

When it comes to the type of complaint, “abuse of authority” led the field, with “force” a close second. In just 2015 alone, 191 people complained of an officer pointing a gun at them, while 173 complained about a chokehold.

Perhaps the least surprising statistic about the complaints is the data when it comes to verbal abuse. From 2006 to 2014, over half of the complaints about an officer’s language were due to derogatory comments about race. More troubling, comments about gender have risen from only 4% in 2006, to 20% in 2015.

Of the 20,613 NYPD Officers who have had a complaint made against them this year, 52% are white, while only 27% are Hispanic, and 16% are black.

