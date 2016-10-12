Cops Hunt for Dream Hotel Owner Wanted for Setting Two Dogs on Fire

Hotel magnate and Lindsay Lohan hanger-on Vikram Chatwal is wanted for setting two dogs on fire near his SoHo apartment.

According to police, Chatwal, who founded the Dream, Night, and Time boutique hotels, allegedly began the ordeal by yelling at a dog walker Isabell Suquilanda in front of his Wooster Street home on Friday afternoon. Though it’s unclear what set him off, he followed up by procuring a lighter and aerosol can and flaming the two dogs. According to Page Six, Chatwal was screaming nonsensically about the animals having fleas and needing to be destroyed.

“They must die!” witnesses reported hearing him shout.

“I was walking down the street, and I saw this guy crouching and aggressively circling this woman and the dogs screaming at them, with a lighter and aerosol can spraying fire on the dogs,” one woman told the Post. “I was screaming my head off, `What the f–k are you doing?!’ I interrupted it.”

TMZ has video:

The incident is being investigated as reckless endangerment by the city’s animal control unit, though no arrests have been made. The dogs, who suffered minor burns, reportedly belong to British gallery owner Sean Kelly, who is extremely pissed.

“This guy is dangerous and shouldn’t be on the streets,” he told Page Six. “Anybody who attacks a defenseless animal in my opinion is the lowest of the low.” He added that the attack was “completely unprovoked,” and that he was raving about his house being filled with bugs.

Chatwal, who used to party with Lindsay Lohan, was arrested at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport in Florida in 2013 for drug possession charges, though the case was dropped after he finished rehab.

A local worker told the tabloid that he didn’t see the attack himself, but spoke with Chatwal a few hours later.

“The guy was muttering, he was telling me he was on anti-depressants,” the neighborhood employee said. “He said he has ticks and fleas in his apartment and he blames the dogs.” All of this sounds a bit too familiar.

We reached out to Dream Hotel for comment, but have not received a response.

