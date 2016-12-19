Cuomo Not Even Bothering To Call The Mayor By His Actual Name
Hot off last Friday's deadly stand-off over the fate of a hapless deer, it appears that the long-standing feud between Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is only escalating. Today, the two found themselves in the rare situation of being in the same room, as New York's delegates to the electoral college met to cast their votes. Cuomo chaired the meeting. De Blasio was relegated the uncool side of the room.
There, Cuomo delivered what may be the most elegant, economical, vicious ethering ever seen in politics:
"The chair acknowledges the Honorable William de Blasio," Cuomo said.
Catch that? William de Blasio. Which is not the Mayor's name.
The mayor was born Warren Wilhelm Jr., but in college he changed his legal name to Warren de Blasio-Wilhelm. By the 1990s was going by Bill de Blasio, a change he formalized in 2001. The mayor's friends know all that. But as Cuomo made clear, he's no friend:
Upcoming Events
-
Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors
TicketsThu., Dec. 22, 7:30pm
-
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
TicketsThu., Dec. 22, 7:30pm
-
Seton Hall Pirates Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men's Basketball
TicketsFri., Dec. 23, 6:30pm
-
New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild
TicketsFri., Dec. 23, 7:00pm
Asked about Cuomo's icy stilletto to the heart afterwards, Cuomo's senior deputy communications director, Rich Azzopardi, shrugged the incident off. "Looked into it," he said. "The name was incorrect in the script. That is all."
De Blasio's press secretary tried to play it cool as well. "It would be impossible for us to care less," Eric Philips said. Which is probably true, because team de Blasio is dead and can't care about anything anymore.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in New York, delivered to your inbox.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators
TicketsTue., Dec. 20, 7:00pm
-
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers
TicketsTue., Dec. 20, 7:30pm
-
LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds Men's Basketball vs. Niagara University Purple Eagles Men's Basketball
TicketsWed., Dec. 21, 5:00pm
-
New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers
TicketsThu., Dec. 22, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!