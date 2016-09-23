Cyclist Critically Injured by Hit-and-Run Dump Truck Driver in Midtown

Last week cyclists and pedestrians took to the streets to demand that Mayor de Blasio correct his course on traffic safety initiatives. Stephen Miller

A cyclist was critically injured by a hit-and-run dump truck driver in Midtown early Friday morning.

The cyclist, reportedly in his thirties, was traveling south on Eighth Avenue near the Port Authority Bus Terminal around 3:30 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck driver heading east on 40th Street, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The cyclist was taken to Bellevue Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the truck driver fled the scene.

Michael Bolden, an eyewitness to the crash, told DNAInfo that the cyclist's leg was "twisted all kinds of crazy," and that "There was a lot of blood. They were struggling to stop it." The Daily News is quoting police sources saying that the cyclist's leg will need to be amputated.

Police say they are still investigating, and that so far there have been no arrests.

The crash comes less than a week after a driver killed 83-year-old Lee Strong in an Upper East Side crosswalk. On Saturday, a man driving a Chevrolet Traverse stopped in the intersection of Third Avenue and East 71st Street before trying to back into a parking spot. In the process, the driver ran over Strong, who suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at Cornell Hospital. The driver remained on the scene, but as of this afternoon, there have been no charges filed or citations issued.

Also unresolved is the death of cyclist Matthew von Ohlen in South Williamsburg twelve weeks ago. According to police investigators, Ohlen, 35, was in the bicycle lane on Grand Street July 2 when the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro slowed down, exchanged words with him, then veered into the bike lane, hitting Ohlen twice before dragging him for roughly thirty feet. The incident was captured on video, and police found the vehicle used to kill Ohlen within a week, but there have been no arrests. The day after Ohlen's death, police began cracking down on cycling violations.

Despite Mayor Bill de Blasio's Vision Zero campaign to reduce cyclist and pedestrian fatalities in New York, more cyclists have already been killed in the city this year than in all of last year. The NYPD has also come under criticism for its participation in the program. By one estimate, police brought enforcement actions in only 2.5 percent of the 38,000 hit-and-runs documented in the city last year.

