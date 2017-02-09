menu

Federal Judges Refuse To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

Federal Judges Refuse To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 6:39 p.m.
By Jon Campbell
Protesters at JFK airport after Trump's executive order barring travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Protesters at JFK airport after Trump's executive order barring travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Alex Flynn for the Village Voice
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied the Trump administration’s bid to reinstate a ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. With the limited information so far presented in the case, the court wrote, “the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay.”

The ruling doesn’t invalidate the ban entirely. The court has yet to rule on the merits of the claims of Washington and Minnesota, the two states suing in this case. But it’s sure to set off more unhinged tweeting from president Donald Trump, who has spent days attacking the Seattle judge who granted a temporary retraining order on the ban last weekend.

Legal challenges to the sweeping order began almost immediately, and important portions of it were halted by a Brooklyn judge barely 24 hours after it was signed. After a chaotic week, during which travelers with valid visas were detained and some deported, the order was blocked in its entirely last weekend, under a temporary restraining order issued by a judge in Seattle. As a result, the past week has seen families reunited as travelers from the seven targeted countries are once again permitted into U.S. ports of entry, albeit under invasive questioning. Some travelers reported being asked about religious affiliations and even about their views on the Trump administration.

UPDATE: Moments after the ruling came down, Trump predictably took to his twitter account:

Read the full ruling here:

17-35105 by 2joncampbell on Scribd

Jon Campbell
Jon Campbell is a staff writer at the Village Voice, where he specializes in narrative journalism with a focus on legal issues and criminal justice. He began his career in California, and is a recipient of the 2009 Freedom of Information Award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. He holds a masters degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Also, he made a beer.

