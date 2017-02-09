Federal Judges Refuse To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

Protesters at JFK airport after Trump's executive order barring travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Alex Flynn for the Village Voice

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied the Trump administration’s bid to reinstate a ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. With the limited information so far presented in the case, the court wrote, “the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay.”

The ruling doesn’t invalidate the ban entirely. The court has yet to rule on the merits of the claims of Washington and Minnesota, the two states suing in this case. But it’s sure to set off more unhinged tweeting from president Donald Trump, who has spent days attacking the Seattle judge who granted a temporary retraining order on the ban last weekend.

If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Legal challenges to the sweeping order began almost immediately, and important portions of it were halted by a Brooklyn judge barely 24 hours after it was signed. After a chaotic week, during which travelers with valid visas were detained and some deported, the order was blocked in its entirely last weekend, under a temporary restraining order issued by a judge in Seattle. As a result, the past week has seen families reunited as travelers from the seven targeted countries are once again permitted into U.S. ports of entry, albeit under invasive questioning. Some travelers reported being asked about religious affiliations and even about their views on the Trump administration.

UPDATE: Moments after the ruling came down, Trump predictably took to his twitter account:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Read the full ruling here: