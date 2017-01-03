Happy 2017: MTA Rings In the New Year With Delays on 11 Subway Lines

Fun at Essex Street a few weeks ago

Fresh off the opening of the Second Avenue Subway, the MTA welcomed New Yorkers back to work with a truly dismal commute this morning, with delays on the (deep breath) 1/2/3 lines, 4/5/6 lines, 7 line, and the B/D/F/M lines.

The L Train was somehow miraculously spared.

To read the NYC Transit Twitter account is to take in a series of concurrent delays which prove that while the MTA is celebrating its slothlike expansion, the system’s existing infrastructure remains in shambles.

Let’s take this minute by minute, shall we?

At 7:36 NYC Transit announces that northbound B and D trains "are running with delays, due to FDNY activity at Broadway-Lafayette." They ask that commuters "allow additional travel time."

At 7:49 that delay was compounded by signal problems, also along the B/D line, at 7th Avenue.

Delays on the # lines...then there was no Manhattan bound service. Lines to get onto the platform of other train lines. Thanks @MTA #2017 pic.twitter.com/apHYpMoC6B — Candice Julien (@CcKmJ) January 3, 2017

By 8:00, the F line decided to get in on the party, when "an investigation" at 179th Street in Jamaica backed up the entire line. Again, the MTA advised passengers to "allow additional travel time." As the F train was not set upon by an angry horde, this additional travel time was apparently allowed.

Not one to ever miss out on shenanigans, the 1 train decided at 8:34 to begin running express from 137 St to 96 St, "due to a sick customer at 125 St."

Out of nowhere, at 8:40, the MTA announced that B train service had resumed in the Bronx after an earlier incident. At this point, the B/D should probably call it a day.

And if you thought that was a curveball, by 8:52, the 1 train was skipping its terminus at South Ferry "due to electronic gap filler problems." Just some routine gap filler problems. Who among us? etc. etc.

By 9:05, chaos reigns: The 2 and 3 lines were running with delays now due to NYPD activity at Borough Hall, and the B/D were having problems now on the Manhattan Bridge thanks to a signal problem.

9:26 — total despair. The 4 and 5 trains, previously unscathed, run into a backup as a northbound train has a mechanical problem at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall. Pray for MTA.

Sometime around 9:45, the trains begin to cooperate again and the long cleanup begins. Trains resume "with delays." Normalcy returns (until the horrors that likely await the evening rush hour).

Thank goodness those three new Q stops are helping ease crunch on Lex Line. (4 train, this AM) pic.twitter.com/s2lfj8uX4y — Jennifer Fermino (@jfermino) January 3, 2017

We've reached out to the MTA about whether this was all just extremely bad luck or typical of a system that is aging poorly and in need of serious infrastructural improvements that politicians appear to have little to no appetite to adequately fund. We'll update when they let us know.

