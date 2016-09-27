Here's What Snarled Your M Train Commute This Morning

The M train is having a bad week. After a morning of delays yesterday, today was looking good — until a passenger pulled an emergency brake at Myrtle Avenue.

This left platforms packed and commuters waiting for over twenty minutes for service to resume. The M train, usually one of the more reliable commutes out there, fell prey to the same type of overcrowding that commuters on the Lexington and Flushing lines have had to deal with for years at this point — thousands of commuters with nowhere to go.

At least, for the time being, there’s an M train to ride. Starting next summer, the M train will be shut down from Myrtle Avenue to Middle Village. So enjoy these simple miseries while you still can!

Entire M train platform filled with people. No train in sight. Send help @MTA! pic.twitter.com/vsKUNgDhYM — Bucky Turco (@buckyturco) September 27, 2016

@mariainnyc An M trains emergency brakes was activated leaving Myrtle Av. That train is now on the move. Train is on now on the move. ^JP — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 27, 2016

One thing these train delays have illustrated is that at some point, the New York City Transit Twitter account (@NYCTSubway) really picked up its game in responding to rider complaints, with a refreshing amount of specificity about train schedules and where trains are in the system.

@CoopersView Sorry about that. The 8:15a is the time the train passed your station at B 60 St. ^JP — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 27, 2016

If the MTA does seem to be picking up the slack on the customer service sides of things as it falls short in other, more physical amenities. The Second Avenue Subway, for instance, the first part of which the MTA has insisted, again and again, will be open by the end of this year, will almost certainly not be open by the end of this year. Elsewhere, the MTA has re-painted the Q70 and dubbed it "the Laguardia Link," and even given it an Select Bus Service designation. Of course, it will neither take pre-paid tickets or have its own designated bus lane, so essentially the MTA just put on a coat of paint on a pre-existing bus and called it an improvement.

And East Side Access, the tunnel that will bring LIRR riders into Grand Central and will ease crowding on the 7 line? The MTA hardly mentions it anymore, as the largest public works project in U.S. history is now on course for a December 2022 opening. Although we know how the MTA really feels about those opening dates by now.

