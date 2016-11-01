Judge Cites NYPD's 'Near-Systemic Failure' to Follow Spying Rules in Demand for More Oversight

A federal judge smacked down a proposed settlement between civil rights groups and the New York Police Department yesterday, nine months after the city agreed to have a civilian monitor the NYPD’s use of surveillance in Muslim communities.

The settlement would have brought to a close two separate lawsuits stemming from the NYPD’s aggressive and flagrantly unconstitutional spying since 2001, which involved infiltrating student groups, keeping lists of members of mosques, and pursuing apparently fruitless cases long after terrorism was no longer suspected.

Citing the NYPD's "near-systemic failure" to follow the states rules of surveillance, Judge Charles S. Haight Jr. rejected the settlement as part of his 45-year oversight of the ongoing lawsuit, which created what’s known as the Handschu guidelines, which limit how the police spy on citizens. The guidelines have been used by civil rights groups to keep NYPD surveillance in check, which means reopening the case every few years as the police department oversteps its bounds.

In 2002, Haight eliminated civilian oversight of NYPD surveillance following the 9-11 attacks as part of a request made by the department. The new lawsuits relating to the Handschu guidelines would rein in the NYPD’s overstepping and reinstate civilian oversight. However, Haight wrote that the form of civilian oversight proposed by the two parties was far from adequate.

According to the proposed settlement, the civilian would be sitting on the committee that reviews the department's spying requests, and, if they felt that the NYPD was operating outside the guidelines, would be required to tell the police commissioner. The commissioner would ultimately decide whether to pursue further scrutiny — making the civilian overseer a whistleblower instead of someone with actual power.

“Whistleblowers cannot control if the whistles they blow are heard, or what, if anything, is done in response,” Haight wrote, in rejecting the civilian's role.

Haight also derided the NYPD’s behavior of the past several decades, which he wrote had become “accustomed to disregarding” federal court orders, referencing an August report by the NYPD’s inspector general, which found that in the majority of investigations, the NYPD continued spying after its court-mandated time limit had expired.

The city’s Law Department had argued that the judge need not consider the inspector general’s report, as both parties had already agreed to the settlement. Haight was unconvinced.

“To the extent that the court’s decision is based in part on an inspector general’s report containing findings with which both the city and class plaintiffs’ counsel variously disagreed, we are disappointed that the settlement was not approved as the parties originally proposed,” the Law Department told the Voice in a statement. “That said, we will explore ways to address the concerns raised by the judge.”

City Hall has found itself often at odds with the NYPD’s inspector general, which has found a significant number of the NYPD’s practices and policies to be either improper or ineffective. Created in 2013 as part of a raft of police reform legislation that had to get past a veto by then-mayor Bloomberg, the IG said that the NYPD has repeatedly violated court orders and that its “broken windows” approach to policing was deeply flawed and ineffective. Mayor de Blasio, a supporter of the law that created the inspector general while running for mayor in 2013, has turned against the office, publicly dismissing its “broken windows” report.

De Blasio has stifled other police reform legislation in recent months, insisting that the NYPD can continue to police itself. Apparently Judge Haight is no longer buying that premise.

The lawyers for the plaintiffs held out hope that Haight's rejection will now lead to even more stringent guidelines and oversight. “This development is an opportunity to put the strongest safeguards in place, and we are eager to discuss the court’s suggestions with the NYPD and the city,” the New York Civil Liberties Union said in a statement. “For the sake of New York Muslims and all New Yorkers, we urge that reforms are implemented as soon as possible.”

