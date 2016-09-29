NJ Transit Train Crashes Into Hoboken Station
A New Jersey Transit train crashed through the wall of Hoboken Terminal this morning, as witnesses told reporters that the train "just didn’t stop" before it barreled into a reception area at around 8:45 a.m.
NBC and the Daily News initially reported that three people were killed and as many as a hundred were injured in the crash. Yet Governor Chris Christie has said there is only one confirmed fatality so far. A NJ Transit spokesperson confirmed to the AP that more than 100 were injured, some of them critically. The crash collapsed a roof in the station. First responders continue to search for and assist victims. All PATH service out of Hoboken has been suspended.
#NJtransit train just crashed into #Hoboken station. Casualties all over. Ferries to NYC suspended too. Say prayers. pic.twitter.com/xMRrcl9iWd— Tom Schopper (@SchopperPhoto) September 29, 2016
RT- VIDEO: Massive rescue underway following #NJTRANSIT crash. Buses, trains, ferries suspended out of #Hoboken pic.twitter.com/qvmyyrA49b— chill (@chiIIinois) September 29, 2016
#BREAKING: More than 100 people injured, some critically, in commuter train crash in Hoboken, N.J. https://t.co/pgnhQYQUUR pic.twitter.com/Sp901ep4gS— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 29, 2016
NTSB sending Go Team to investigate Hoboken train crash.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 29, 2016
The NBC report states that the crash involved a train on the Pascack Valley Line, and that the incident "was accidental or caused by operator error," per four law enforcement sources.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
