NYC Resists: A Menu of Anti-Trump Events Around Town for Inauguration Weekend

C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice

As the world braces itself for the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, hundreds of thousands of people are traveling to Washington, D.C. to make their displeasure known. But for those seeking to resist Trump on day one in New York City, a number of protests, strikes and educational events are taking place, starting tonight.

THURSDAY

Students and Teachers National Day of Action, schools everywhere, all day Thursday and Friday

Since Trump’s election, students, parents, teachers and educational organizations have formed a National Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools. They are calling January 19 a National Day of Action.

Rally, Columbus Circle outside Trump International Hotel and Tower, 6 PM

On Thursday evening a celebrity-friendly street protest against Trump is scheduled for Columbus Circle, outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower, at 1 Central Park West. Alec Baldwin, Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Rosie Perez and Mayor Bill de Blasio are all scheduled to attend.

Ruffalo issued this statement: "We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow, and every day...[People] are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear."

FRIDAY

Nationwide Women's Strike, everywhere, all day and Saturday, Jan. 20 & 21

National Women's Liberation is calling on all women around the country to strike on Friday and Saturday by doing no work, paid or unpaid, including domestic work, “to protest Trump, Pence, and the Republican Congress' ANTI-WOMAN Agenda,” the group’s website says. A pledge form is available on the website.

Counter-Trump Teach-In, the New School University Center, 63 Fifth Avenue, 10 AM to 6 PM

Beginning at 10 AM, the New School is hosting Not Going Back, a teach-in and organization-building event dedicated to “building community, resilience, and power in the wake of the Trump presidency.”

“We will not stand idly by and watch communities disrespected or abused. We will not consent to restrictions on human and civil rights. We will not allow the United States to become further isolated in the global community. We will not be overwhelmed by the challenges ahead. We are not going back.”

Not Going Back is free and open to the public. ID is required to get into the building.

Pay-What-You-Wish, Whitney Museum, 99 Gansevoort St., 10:30 AM to 10 PM

Throughout the day, according to the museum’s website, “the Museum is offering special programs, including 'My America' guided tours; a speak out convened by the artist collective Occupy Museums; and open discussions moderated by artists, critics and Whitney staff. All of these programs are free.”

Pay-What-You-Wish, Museum of Art Design, 2 Columbus Circle, 10:30 AM to 10 PM

A statement on the museum’s website says:

The Museum of Arts and Design has an unprecedented number of solo exhibitions on view by women artists across generations,” said Shannon R. Stratton, MAD’s William and Mildred Lasdon Chief Curator. “In response to the call for the #J20 Art Strike, we have opted to remain open so these powerful works can be viewed by the public at a time when the topics present—from climate change to women’s issues—are very much at the forefront.”



Love-a-Thon, Facebook Live

Online, Facebook is hosting an anti-Trump Love-a-Thon, which is billed as a telethon for the Internet Age, to raise $500,000 to defend civil liberties. “The future of civil liberties in the United States is in our hands. Now is the time to step up and defend it.” Facebook is asking participants to sign up in advance.

Rally and March, Foley Square, 5 PM

Friday evening, at 5 PM, two protest groups converge at Foley Square, in downtown Manhattan, Resist Trump! Occupy Inauguration NYC and NYC Stand Against Trump: Inauguration Day Protest and March.

SATURDAY

Women’s March on NYC, 1st Avenue and East 48th Street, 11 AM

The rally begins at 11:00 AM at 1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, at 48th Street and First Avenue. From there, protesters will march down to 42d Street, across 42d Street to Fifth Avenue, then up Fifth Avenue to Trump Tower. Organizers have an NYPD permit for the march, and the route will be closed to vehicular traffic. Around 75,000 people are expected to attend.

