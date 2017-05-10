NYC's Subway Commute To Get Worse Until At Least 2045 (Unless Cuomo Does Something About It)

"Good morning, @MTA, when's the next fare hike?" @CptOuterSpace on Twitter

The howling you heard from deep beneath the streets this morning was the sound of thousands of exasperated subway commuters experiencing a second consecutive day of catastrophic delays, delays that have become almost a daily part of the New York City experience. By 9:30 this morning, the 1/2/3, A/C/E, B/D/F/M and (don’t forget) G lines were not running their normal routes, while the 4/5/6/7 were all running with delays.

Unlike Tuesday’s meltdown, which was caused by a Con Ed transformer explosion (which, in turn, leaked toxic oil into the East River, which then caused delays on the ferries), this morning’s headache was due to a fun collision of signal malfunctions, injured passengers, and “rail conditions,” which paralyzed much of the system.

Does it seems like these day-ruining, job-losing, money-wasting delays have been happening far more often than they used to? That’s because they have. According to the MTA’s own data, subway delays are up more than 332% since 2012, a staggering breakdown in reliability. At the same time, the man responsible for funding the MTA, Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been playing games with the agency's funding, reducing the total amount of money committed to the subways, while also withholding large amounts of promised money to the its capital plan.

“People are mad,” said Nick Sifuentes, deputy director of the Riders Alliance, which put out a fiery statement on Tuesday calling for immediate action from the governor to help fund and fix the subway system. “There’s been a pattern of disinvestment to the system. Governor Cuomo has raided the transit budget in prior years, and the obvious result of that is that the system is going to fail.”

This year, Cuomo shifted $65 million from the agency’s operating budget — the day-to-day costs of running the system — to its capital plan, making it harder for the MTA to fix worn-down tracks and signals. Even with that $65 million, the state doesn’t contribute much money to the $29 billion capital plan, with the majority of funds coming from federal grants and debt. If Cuomo were to get state money back into the picture, the MTA could begin to think bigger about confronting its most dire crisis since the 1970’s.

Sifuentes said that even if the capital plan was fully funded at this moment, it would just be enough to maintain the status quo, not to pursue projects that will help cut down on delays, like a system-wide replacement of a century-old signal system with computer-based signals. At the moment, the MTA is predicting that it will be able to roll out the new technology system-wide, at the very earliest, by 2045. Given the agita of the daily commute until then, most New Yorker’s hearts will simply give out, or they’ll run off screaming into the woods, or even worse, move to the suburbs.

For years, transit advocates have warned of what would happen to New York City’s subway system if ridership continued to surge while the existing infrastructure was allowed to deteriorate. Much of what the governor has offered by way of signature subway-related projects have been cosmetic, not infrastructural. Cuomo announced last January the refurbishing of over 30 subway stations, which wouldn’t do much to help the trains run on time (but would give riders access to WiFi and charging stations as they waited). New Yorkers need only look across the river at the disaster that is New Jersey Transit to see what can quickly happen to a transit system when its funding no longer matches its popularity.

Signal replacement would be the most obvious answer for what ails the subway system, but given that work on installing the computer-based signals on the 7 train has already taken seven years (the L train got the computer system after ten years of work), the MTA needs to either rethink their approach to the new signals, or consider options like shutting down entire lines for months at a time to do the job quicker. Sifuentes believes, given the quick and exhaustive deterioration of the entire system, people understand that something needs to be done to make the system reliable once again.

“It’s going to be complicated and expensive, but it’s not something we can run away from,” he said.

Kate Slevin, the vice president of state programs and advocacy at Regional Plan Association, sees the crisis of the city’s subway system in the larger context of the interconnected systems like NJ Transit and Amtrak, both of which share a dilapidated Penn Station with the MTA.

“It points to how undervalued our infrastructure is from a broader perspective, and commuters in New York City are now feeling that daily as they see increasing delays and service changes,” Slevin told the Voice. She remains hopeful that Cuomo will come through with the funding adequate to make the drastic improvements the system needs. “The governor is interested in infrastructure. He’s brought some new energy to some projects like the Tappan Zee Bridge, cashless tolling, redoing the airports. There’s a lot of potential there for him to show interest in improving the existing subway network.”

In response to questions about the subway’s chronic delays, Cuomo spokesman Jon Weinstein gave us this statement: “Governor Cuomo is leading the way with unprecedented investment to improve our subways – and all of our infrastructure – after decades and generations of neglect. These problems were not created overnight but there is no one more dedicated to fixing them than Governor Cuomo.”

Mayor de Blasio, who has no real power over the MTA, besides contributing a handful of its board members and almost 70% of its operating budget, was off touting his brand new ferry system this morning, which will do almost nothing to alleviate subway overcrowding.

“How many people think more New Yorkers need to get out of their cars?” asked the mayor who gets driven halfway across city and back when the MTA literally just built a subway line that would take him directly from his home to his office.

Meanwhile, the evening commute begins in an hour. Better get a head start now.

