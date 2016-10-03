menu

NYPD Claims Creepy Clowns Do Not Pose Existential Threat to NYC



Monday, October 3, 2016 at 2:39 p.m.
By Christopher Robbins

davocono / Flickr
A A

Like skinny jeans and paying half your salary to rent, the creepy clown trend currently sweeping the nation originated in New York. There was the Green-Wood Cemetery Clown, and the Staten Island Clown (he went on Z100’s “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show”), and probably a few more clowns we’re missing because you can’t spit in this town without hitting a store that sells clown costumes or someone willing to send someone out in a clown costume for the purposes of marketing.

At a press conference today at NYPD headquarters, a reporter asked NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill about a tweet made by the 109th Precinct in Queens in reference to the clown sightings across the country, and apparently, New York City.

“I think Commissioner Miller is here, and he can speak about clowns a little bit more,” O’Neill said to laughter, referring to NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, and apparently, Counter-Clowns.

“We’ve had a couple of incidents on Long Island, needless to say we’re tracking it, but we don’t see any real threat there, and I guess our main message is: don’t believe the hype, and don’t be afraid of the clowns,” Miller said.

“There have been attempts to make threats over social media involving clowns in New York City, but our people that deal with the threat world every day have found none of these to be credible,” he added, in case anyone was still concerned.

Police in Newburgh, roughly 60 miles north of the city, are investigating a man who stood on a bridge with a gun wearing a clown mask on Saturday, but that is not a “clown,” so much as it is a masked man holding a firearm.

Sources say that clown sightings will increase in the city before the end of the month, peaking around October 31.

