NYPD Shoot Man Who Cut Cop With Meat Cleaver in Midtown

Three police officers are injured and one suspect is in critical condition after the NYPD shot a man roughly a block away from Penn Station on Thursday afternoon.

Akram Joudeh, 32, was apparently trying to remove a boot placed on his car at 31st Street and Broadway shortly after 5 p.m. When NYPD officers responded to the scene, he pulled a large meat cleaver and began running and waving it around. Police say they stopped Joudeh at West 32nd Street and 7th Avenue, where one of the responding officers hit him with a Taser.

According to police, Joudeh then "mounted the front grill of the marked police car that was responding to the call," when an off-duty detective in plainclothes lunged at him. Joudeh struck him in the face, "causing an approximate 6 inch gash," an NYPD release states. Officers then fired at Joudeh 18 times.

Joudeh was transported to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. The detective, who the Times identifies as Brian O’Donnell, was treated for serious injuries. The Daily News quotes him via police sources: “I’m all right. I may have a little scar, but I should be all right."

Two other officers suffered minor injuries during the incident, at least one of them grazed by a bullet. An NYPD release stated that Joudeh lived in his car.

This is the second time the NYPD has opened fired on a suspect in Midtown this year: in May, police killed 46-year-old Garry Conrad Jr. after he brandished an 8-inch blade at 49th Street and 8th Avenue. In 2013, the NYPD killed 35-year-old Glenn Broadnax, who was unarmed and mentally ill.

