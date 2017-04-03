Own This Neon Metaphor For Donald Trump’s Presidency, $5,500 OBO
You could note his 53 percent disapproval rating, read the scathing, heartbreaking news reports, and bear witness to the press conferences and executive order signings. But
The sign, which originally belonged to the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, is almost certainly older than the one that appeared on eBay in February. The price of that sign rose to more than $7,000 before the listing was removed after “a dispute regarding ownership of the sign.”
A call to the number in the listing yielded a man who identified himself as Joe. He told the Voice that the sign ended up in his Egg Harbor junkyard “a long time ago.”
“It might have been in the
Upcoming Events
-
New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards
TicketsThu., Apr. 6, 7:30pm
-
Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
TicketsSat., Apr. 8, 5:00pm
-
New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders
TicketsSat., Apr. 8, 6:00pm
-
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
TicketsSun., Apr. 9, 12:00pm
Joe said that while he personally voted for Trump, he does not begrudge a junk buyer’s wishes.
“You can eat on it, shit on it, piss on it, do whatever you want to do
When the Voice pointed out that $5,500 sounded steep for a broken old sign, Joe replied that he was willing to negotiate.
“Everything can be fixed,” he said, referring to the sign, not the country.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in New York, delivered to your inbox.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers
TicketsTue., Apr. 4, 7:00pm
-
New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
TicketsTue., Apr. 4, 8:00pm
-
New York Red Bulls II vs. Harrisburg City Islanders
TicketsWed., Apr. 5, 7:00pm
-
New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
TicketsThu., Apr. 6, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!