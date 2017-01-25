menu

Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines

As President Trump Attacks NYC With Executive Orders, New Yorkers Are Taking To The Streets


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 10:29 a.m.
By Chris Jones
Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines
Chris Jones for The Village Voice
A A

On Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump signed executive orders to restart the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline and resume construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, New Yorkers organized a rapid response protest in Manhattan at Columbus Circle.

Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines (2)
Chris Jones for The Village Voice

Starting at 6 p.m., protestors gathered at the southwest entrance to Central Park and cheered on numerous speakers, many of whom claimed to have recently left Standing Rock, the site of a months-long protest against the pipeline in North Dakota.

Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines (3)
Chris Jones for The Village Voice
Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines (4)
Chris Jones for The Village Voice

After a series of speeches, the protestors began marching towards Trump Tower, but were met by NYPD roadblocks at 57th Street and 5th Avenue.

Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines (5)
Chris Jones for The Village Voice
Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines (6)
Chris Jones for The Village Voice

Tim Ballard, who moved to New York City with his dog Chingu three years ago, said it was his concern for the environment that brought him and his dog out to march in the downpour.

"I expected Trump to follow his promises and increase oil production and infrastructure," Ballard said as he carried Chingu through the rain, "I just didn't know it was going to happen so fast. I'm happy that we're all marching together and this happened so quickly. This is the only thing that gives us hope at this time, is seeing the number of people that are marching."

Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines (7)
Chris Jones for The Village Voice
Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines (8)
Chris Jones for The Village Voice

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >