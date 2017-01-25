Photos: New Yorkers March Against Trump's Orders to Revive Two Reviled Pipelines

Chris Jones for The Village Voice

On Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump signed executive orders to restart the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline and resume construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, New Yorkers organized a rapid response protest in Manhattan at Columbus Circle.

Chris Jones for The Village Voice

Starting at 6 p.m., protestors gathered at the southwest entrance to Central Park and cheered on numerous speakers, many of whom claimed to have recently left Standing Rock, the site of a months-long protest against the pipeline in North Dakota.

Chris Jones for The Village Voice

Chris Jones for The Village Voice

After a series of speeches, the protestors began marching towards Trump Tower, but were met by NYPD roadblocks at 57th Street and 5th Avenue.

Chris Jones for The Village Voice

Chris Jones for The Village Voice

Tim Ballard, who moved to New York City with his dog Chingu three years ago, said it was his concern for the environment that brought him and his dog out to march in the downpour.

"I expected Trump to follow his promises and increase oil production and infrastructure," Ballard said as he carried Chingu through the rain, "I just didn't know it was going to happen so fast. I'm happy that we're all marching together and this happened so quickly. This is the only thing that gives us hope at this time, is seeing the number of people that are marching."

Chris Jones for The Village Voice