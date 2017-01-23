menu

Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington

Drawing the Women's March on Washington


Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 1:57 p.m.
By Jessica Lehrman,
C.S. Muncy
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Millions of people across the world gathered the day after President Trump's Inauguration to stand up for equality — and some experts are saying it was the largest civil rights demonstration in U.S. history.

Washington, D.C. hosted the main event of the Women's March, and the crowd — roughly 500,000 people — was so large that the initial route for the march was cancelled. Demonstrators peacefully flooded the streets, their cheers rolling down the Mall and bouncing off the city's vacant office buildings.

Jessica Lehrman and C.S. Muncy were there for the Voice. We also interviewed participants here and here.

Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (29)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (21)
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (2)
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (3)
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (4)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (5)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (6)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (8)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (9)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (10)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (11)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (12)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (13)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (18)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (19)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (24)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (25)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (26)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: The Triumphant Faces of The Women's March on Washington (27)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
