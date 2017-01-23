Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers

A black bloc protester prepares to hurl a projectile at a protest on Inauguration Day. C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice

We've all seen the photos: fewer people showed up to see Donald J. Trump's Presidential Inauguration than expected.

A few blocks from the sparse crowds along the parade route, demonstrators locked arms and shut down security checkpoints. Protesters threw bricks at police vehicles and set fire to a limousine while police shot flash bangs and pepper spray.

Photographers C.S. Muncy and Jessica Lehrman were there for the Voice.

Along the parade route, sparse crowds made it easy to walk up front to the barricades. Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice

Protesters blocking checkpoints were arrested. Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice

Police liberally applied pepper spray to groups of protesters. C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice

A National Guardsman stands in front of a bank window broken by protesters. C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice

A police officer takes aim with what appears to be a gun that shoots rubber bullets. C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice

Police ordinance explodes near a photographer. C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice

Protesters set fire to a limousine. C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice

