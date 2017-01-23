menu

Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers

Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 12:18 p.m.
By C.S. Muncy,
Jessica Lehrman
A black bloc protester prepares to hurl a projectile at a protest on Inauguration Day.
A black bloc protester prepares to hurl a projectile at a protest on Inauguration Day.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
A A

We've all seen the photos: fewer people showed up to see Donald J. Trump's Presidential Inauguration than expected.

A few blocks from the sparse crowds along the parade route, demonstrators locked arms and shut down security checkpoints. Protesters threw bricks at police vehicles and set fire to a limousine while police shot flash bangs and pepper spray.

Photographers C.S. Muncy and Jessica Lehrman were there for the Voice.

Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers (3)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Along the parade route, sparse crowds made it easy to walk up front to the barricades.
Along the parade route, sparse crowds made it easy to walk up front to the barricades.
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Protesters blocking checkpoints were arrested.
Protesters blocking checkpoints were arrested.
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers (6)
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
Police liberally applied pepper spray to groups of protesters.
Police liberally applied pepper spray to groups of protesters.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers (7)
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
A National Guardsman stands in front of a bank window broken by protesters.
A National Guardsman stands in front of a bank window broken by protesters.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
A police officer takes aim with what appears to be a gun that shoots rubber bullets.
A police officer takes aim with what appears to be a gun that shoots rubber bullets.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Police ordinance explodes near a photographer.
Police ordinance explodes near a photographer.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers (13)
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Protesters set fire to a limousine.
Protesters set fire to a limousine.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers (15)
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers (16)
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers (17)
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Protesters set fire to garbage cans.
Protesters set fire to garbage cans.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice

