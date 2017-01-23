Photos: Trump's Inauguration is Met With Jeers, Bricks, and Empty Bleachers
|
A black bloc protester prepares to hurl a projectile at a protest on Inauguration Day.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
We've all seen the photos: fewer people showed up to see Donald J. Trump's Presidential Inauguration than expected.
A few blocks from the sparse crowds along the parade route, demonstrators locked arms and shut down security checkpoints. Protesters threw bricks at police vehicles and set fire to a limousine while police shot flash bangs and pepper spray.
Photographers C.S. Muncy and Jessica Lehrman were there for the Voice.
|
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
|
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
|
Along the parade route, sparse crowds made it easy to walk up front to the barricades.
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
|
Protesters blocking checkpoints were arrested.
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
|
Jessica Lehrman for The Village Voice
|
Police liberally applied pepper spray to groups of protesters.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
A National Guardsman stands in front of a bank window broken by protesters.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
A police officer takes aim with what appears to be a gun that shoots rubber bullets.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
Police ordinance explodes near a photographer.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
Protesters set fire to a limousine.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
|
Protesters set fire to garbage cans.
C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in New York, delivered to your inbox.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings
TicketsMon., Jan. 23, 7:00pm
-
Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs
TicketsMon., Jan. 23, 7:30pm
-
New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings
TicketsTue., Jan. 24, 7:00pm
-
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!