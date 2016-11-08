Punching Out: Live Blogging Election Day in NYC

New Yorkers vote in South Williamsburg on November 8, 2016. J.B. Nicholas for The Village Voice

IT'S HERE. Today New Yorkers are heading to the 1,204 polling sites across the city to cast their ballot using one of the 68,001 pieces of election equipment. What could go wrong?

The Village Voice will be out reporting on the sweet peristalsis of Democracy, and you can find all our dispatches below. To see where your polling place is, go here. If you're in line before the polls close at 9 p.m., you have the right to vote in NYC. Problems at the polls? Call NYPIRG's hotline at 212-822-0282 (or send a tip to tips@villagevoice.com). We may live in the greatest city in the world, but ballot selfies are still illegal.

Esplanade Gardens, West Harlem, 9:44 a.m.

Poll workers at Esplanade Gardens in West Harlem arrived early this morning to discover they were missing ballots for two of the three election districts they host. The site, housed in a large New York City Housing Authority complex tucked behind an MTA transit hub, serves as a poll site for election districts 18 through 20. Jean Goldstein, the site's coordinator, says they had the correct ballots for district 18, but were missing ballots for districts 19 and 20; in their place, they had ballots for election districts 24 and 25. Around 100 people showed up to vote when the polls opened at 6:00 a.m. and many were unable to do so. Most live in Esplanade Gardens, according Goldsmith.

"We were told to let them use affidavit ballots but they did not move. They said 'I don't care how long it takes,'" said Goldsmith, who has worked at the site for nearly 30 years. "I'm surprised people weren't upset." Goldsmith says about 10 people accepted affidavit ballots and about 5 people left. The rest waited, mostly calmly.

The Board of Elections sent a representative to retrieve the incorrect ballots within the hour. Goldsmith says it was another 30 minutes, around 7:00a.m., before the representative returned with the correct ballots. Goldsmith says there have been no additional problems since. / Alexandria Neason via ProPublica's Electionland.

Manhattanville Houses, Harlem, 9:15 a.m.

Elias Vanderhans, 31, from Harlem says it took him no more than 15 minutes to cast his vote for Hillary. Why her? "I was raised by a single mother, and what Trump says about women is horrible. That is reason enough for me." There were longer lines earlier in the day, which is why he showed up after 9. / Anita Abedian

Shrine Church of St. Anthony of Padua, Greenwich Village, Manhattan, 8:30 a.m.

P.S. 93, Crown Heights, 8:15 a.m.

P.S. 93 was packed by 8, with a solid thirty-minute wait for voting. But after what has felt like an interminable campaign season, the predominant feeling was relief. One woman, asked for a quote, told a Voice reporter, “You want a quote? I’m exhausted.”

Simon Lawrence, 35, who cast his vote for Clinton, agreed. “I’m just relieved to finally be done with this,” Lawrence says. “Everyone I know has just been beaten down so much by this campaign. Tomorrow is just going to be like, ahh.” He pauses. “Hopefully.”

Assessing a healthy crowd of about a hundred in the early morning rush, Lawrence said he was pleasantly surprised. “I was worried that the voter turnout would be really low, but I was actually kind of shocked by the number of people that were here today.”

Cheryl Inniss, 56, said she felt an obligation to be here today. “For me it was very important that I went in there this morning and placed my vote. From the beginning to the end, I knew where my heart was.”

In a district where a grand total of two people voted in the Republican primary — compared to 325 Democrats — every voter the Voice spoke with cast their lot with Clinton. And while some copped to misgivings about their chosen candidate, Lily Philpott, 26, was not among them.

“I was really excited to vote for Hillary,” she says, “I’ve been really emotional all day. It feels amazing to vote for a woman, to see a woman’s name on the ballot.”

“I’m very disgusted with this whole election," says Jasmine, who preferred not to give her last name. “I feel like he degrades women, and immigrants, and what he represents just brings out ugliness in this country." Asked if hers was a vote against Trump or for Clinton, Jasmine admitted it was a little bit of both, but said she was ultimately satisfied with her vote. “Anyone but him, at this point, but I have been supporting her for a few years now.”

For Philpott, the lesser-of-two evils argument never held much water. “I didn’t understand that,” she says. “To me there always seemed to be a clear good in the race.” / Jon Campbell

The scene at P.S. 316 Voice

P.S. 316, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, 8:05 a.m.

Here is the scene at the polling site for the Voice's engagement editor Tatiana Craine, who figured she'd have plenty of time to vote and get into work if she got there at 7:15. Apparently not.

At one point during the wait, a woman walked behind the voting machines when another told her to stop: "If you unplug that machine it's all over! This is a crisis!"

Heart swelling at the sight of all these voters bright and early at P.S. 316! #election pic.twitter.com/gex1ahZuIv — Tatiana Craine (@tatianacraine) November 8, 2016

I.S. 230, Jackson Heights, Queens, 7:30 a.m.

At I.S. 230 in Jackson Heights, Muhammad Rahman, 27, cast his first vote as an American citizen. Rahman immigrated from Bangladesh six years ago, and is studying computer science.

"I felt that many minorities are fearful that their rights are going to be taken away by one of the candidates on the ballot," Rahman told the Voice. He explained that he voted for Democrats down the line, and supported Bernie Sanders during the primary even though he wasn't a citizen yet. He became one in July. "I never expected that in my first election, there would be someone running who was so anti-immigrant. America always represented many good things to me, but know I know who are some good people in this country, and there are some bad ones."

Rahman had brought along his papers from Immigration services to prove he was a citizen. "I became a citizen so I could vote," he said. "If Trump wins, it's very scary, because the rest of the world knows how powerful America is. A lot of other countries are impacted by what happens here. This power, if it fell into the wrong hands, it would be devastating to the entire world."

Rahman didn't get much sleep last night, in anticipation of voting. "I woke up early this morning, I was just so nervous. I slept only four hours. I looked at the clock, I said, I'll go vote when they open, and then I'll go home and get some sleep. Now I feel good."

Marco Aurelio, 51, came to the United States from Colombia in 1981. He doesn't think much of the Clintons in general, but was adamant about voting against Trump. "You laugh for the first couple of months of the campaign, because he was such a joke," Aurelio told the Voice. "But then he beat seventeen other candidates for the nomination, and in my opinion, if this clown was able to beat all those candidates, you begin to get worried. I spent the last six months in fear that this joke would become president. It's unsettling."

Aurelio has been heartened by what he's seeing from fellow Latinos across the country. "I'm so excited to see the Latino vote waking up. I have to acknowledge I had a little spring in my step coming here. I couldn't wait to vote against this guy." / Max Rivlin-Nadler

West Side High School, Upper West Side, Manhattan, 6:20 a.m.

Leroy Watson, an election worker, started the day at 4:40am. "There were people lined up by 5 a.m." Watson works as an Accessibility Clerk: "I help make sure the process goes as smoothly as possible. It's been busy, but smooth so far." It's his second time working at this UWS polling site. Watson tells the Voice he voted for Hillary. "She has answers, solutions, and experience."

Jeff Maurone brought his 3-year-old son, Bennett, to vote at Westside High School. "I remember going into polling booths with my parents as a kid, so I wanted to bring him with me." He's voting for Hillary. "I care about an inclusive country and extending the great work we've done for the past eight years." / Anita Abedian

J.B. Nicholas for The Village Voice

Outside J.S. 50, South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 6 a.m.

I.S. 25, Sunnyside, Queens, 6 a.m.

Just after 6 a.m. in the working-class neighborhood of Sunnyside, Queens, a small line peeked out of I.S. 125, where voters were showing up in far greater numbers than primary day almost seven months ago.

Zain Islam, 21, was voting in his first presidential election. He didn't want to disclose who he voted for, but explained what was important to him as he cast his vote. "The issues I'm voting for today are women's rights, immigration, and taxes that will help the middle class. I'm for equality for all, and I'll leave it at that."

Down the street from Islam, Jim Magee, 36, and his mother, Christine Magee, 72, made their way to the polls.

"My last name is spelled the Catholic way, but we're Protestant," Jim, who's a lawyer, told me. He's voted for both parties in the past, but believes this election is different than any that's come before. "Fascism is on the ballot. I've always loved Donald Trump, actually, but I'm scared to death of what happens if he takes over. The presidency can be flipped into a dictatorship very easily."

Christine has voted in every presidential election since 1964. She didn't initially support Clinton for president, but that changed once Trump became the Republican nominee. "I would have rather it had been Joe Biden," she told the Voice. To her, it held no special import that a woman was on the ballot. "I'm voting for her because by a long shot, she's the better of the two."

Sarah, 75, pushed her walker up the sidewalk towards the polling site. She hadn't voted in the past couple of elections, but was making the extra effort to vote for Clinton. "I'm voting because of people like him," Sarah told me, pointing at her friend Joel, a Trump supporter who was a few paces in front of her. "He's voting for that monster. The two of them agree about who shouldn't be in this country. This has been a country of immigrants from the very beginning."

Joel returned down the block and pointed at the "Vote Here" sign affixed to the school's fence. "Look at this, this is the problem," he told me. "It's written in six different languages. If you live in the United States, you have to speak English." / Max Rivlin-Nadler

