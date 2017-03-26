Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally
Around 250 people gathered at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on Saturday to sing songs, pray, and cheer for President Donald Trump.
Jimmy "The Rent Is Too Damn High" McMillan stopped by to tell the demonstrators that he is running for city council as a Republican.
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Around 3:45pm it began to rain, and as everyone started to leave a group of Trump supporters yelled across the street at one anti-Trump protester, a woman. They yelled back and forth for a bit, then then woman left.
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
