Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

Around 250 people gathered at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on Saturday to sing songs, pray, and cheer for President Donald Trump.

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

Jimmy "The Rent Is Too Damn High" McMillan stopped by to tell the demonstrators that he is running for city council as a Republican.

Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

Around 3:45pm it began to rain, and as everyone started to leave a group of Trump supporters yelled across the street at one anti-Trump protester, a woman. They yelled back and forth for a bit, then then woman left.

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

EXPAND Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice