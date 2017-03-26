menu


Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally

Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 11:13 a.m.
By Gretchen Robinette
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Around 250 people gathered at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on Saturday to sing songs, pray, and cheer for President Donald Trump.

Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (21)
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

Jimmy "The Rent Is Too Damn High" McMillan stopped by to tell the demonstrators that he is running for city council as a Republican.

Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (2)
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

Around 3:45pm it began to rain, and as everyone started to leave a group of Trump supporters yelled across the street at one anti-Trump protester, a woman. They yelled back and forth for a bit, then then woman left. 

Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (3)
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (4)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (5)
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (6)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (8)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (9)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (10)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (11)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (12)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (13)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (14)
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (15)
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (16)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (17)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (18)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (19)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (20)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (22)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice
Scenes From Saturday's Make America Great Again Rally (23)EXPAND
Gretchen Robinette for The Village Voice

