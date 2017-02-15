Scenes From The 2017 Westminster Dog Show
Geraldine Hope Ghelli for The Village Voice
Hundreds of people ditched their traditional Valentine’s Day plans to sit high in the stands of Madison Square Garden and check out some of the best dogs on display during this year’s Westminster Dog Show.
The event's top prize, Best In Show, was awarded to a German Shepherd named Rumor.
Rumor had made it to the final seven in 2016 and returned this year for her last chance at the title before officially retiring from the ring.
Here are some scenes from Monday and Tuesday's events.
All photos by Geraldine Hope Ghelli for The Village Voice, text by Monica Jorge.
