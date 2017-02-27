Sending Off Nat Hentoff, With Memories and Jazz

EXPAND At the end of the memorial service for Nat Hentoff, the Big Four Brass Band paraded into Saint Peter's Church. Christian Hansen for The Village Voice

Hundreds of people gathered at St. Peter's Church in Midtown on Friday to remember the two things Nat Hentoff held most dear: freedom and jazz.

The memorial celebration for Hentoff, the prolific journalist, jazz critic, and Voice columnist for more than 50 years who died last month at age 91, featured music, remembrances, and a panel discussion.

"I like that he was very consistent in his views and didn't adhere to any specific ideology," Hugo Hentoff said of his grandfather. "Groups try to claim him, but really he was him."

Michael Meyers, president and executive director of the New York Civil Rights Coalition described his friend as "one of the earliest ones who said, ‘Yeah, of course Nazis have the right to march in Skokie, Illinois, of course!'”

“He was an absolutist when it came to free speech," Meyers added.

Randy Weston, a jazz pianist and friend of Hentoff's performed his song "Berkshire Blues" — because the two met many years ago in the Berkshires. "We talked a lot about one thing: freedom," Weston told the audience. "We talked about that."

EXPAND John Kruth, writer and musician. "The guy changed my life," Kruth said of Hentoff. "By his example, what he believed in, what he wrote about, how he educated people. He had a great life. I wish there were a hundred more of him." Christian Hansen for The Village Voice

The service ended with the Big Four Brass Band parading into Saint Peter's Church.

