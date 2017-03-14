menu

Staten Island's Wild, Beautiful Snow Ponies Have Been Captured


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Staten Island's Wild, Beautiful Snow Ponies Have Been Captured

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 12:43 p.m.
By Christopher Robbins
Staten Island's Wild, Beautiful Snow Ponies Have Been Captured
NYPD
A A

Milk? Check. Bread? Check. Wine? Slanket? Fourteen hours of Ken Burns’ The Roosevelts ? Check, check, and triple check. Ponies? … Ponies?

Every New Yorker’s icy nightmare and every urban pony’s winter fantasy were simultaneously realized this morning on Staten Island, when two ponies escaped their living quarters and ran like the exquisite, snow-dusted creatures of God they most certainly are.

Ponies don’t take the subway, so they cared not about service changes or frozen MetroNorth kiosks (their hooves aren’t useful on touch screens anyway). Ponies don’t go to school either, so their freedom isn’t judged against some science project or pop quiz — it is woven into every fiber of their sleet-kissed manes.

NYPD spokesman Sergeant Lee Jones tells us that a few minutes before 10 a.m. police responded to a 911 call of “two small horses running loose at Richmond Avenue and Hylan Boulevard.”

By the time a patrol car responded, an off-duty officer on his way to work had used a tow strap to hitch the ponies to a lamppost. The ponies were uninjured and were returned to their owner, who lived nearby.

Upcoming Events

Ponies are legal to keep as pets in New York City, but we asked Sergeant Jones if the owners had received a citation for allowing them to escape.

“It wasn’t intentional, their door came open because of the wind,” he responded.

Ponies in the wind, indeed.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >