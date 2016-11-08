menu

Steve Brodner Illustrates Election Day Madness

Your Official Bingo Card for Tonight's Election Results Coverage


Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 2:35 p.m.
By Steve Brodner
From Brodner's collection of DNC illustrations.EXPAND
All illustration by Steve Brodner
Throughout the run-up to election day, artist Steve Brodner has been illustrating the highs and lows of this year's presidential race. Now, the big day is here, and Brodner is once again putting pen to paper for the Voice.

