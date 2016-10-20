menu

Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential Debate

City Council Speaker Recounts Her Own Sexual Abuse to Combat 'The Vile Political Climate That We Find Ourselves In'


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential Debate

Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 10:09 a.m.
By Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential DebateEXPAND
Steve Brodner
A A

Throughout this harrowing election cycle, artist Steve Brodner has been illustrating the spectacle — including both conventions — with characteristic humanity and wit. Last night, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump met on the debate stage one last time, and there was no shortage of jaw-dropping gems. See them all through Brodner's pen.

Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential DebateEXPAND
Steve Brodner

Trump may turn out to be a Vladimir Putin performance project gone awry.

Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential DebateEXPAND
Steve Brodner

Trump's Emmy is waiting... for a much larger production than he'd imagined.

Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential DebateEXPAND
Steve Brodner

Related Stories

Trump's unwillingness to concede may go to extremes.

Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential DebateEXPAND
Steve Brodner

Every mention of Trump's Las Vegas hotel gave Clinton the opportunity to flaunt Trump's Chinese Steel.

Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential DebateEXPAND
Steve Brodner

Trump's suspense movie may end up inadvertently energizing his base.

Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential DebateEXPAND
Steve Brodner

Moderator Chris Wallace and Trump found common ground with familiar FOX newspeak.

Steve Brodner Illustrates the Highs and Lows of the Final Presidential DebateEXPAND
Steve Brodner

Trump exclamations about respecting women make sense only if the word respect can be somehow redefined.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >