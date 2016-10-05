The 5 Best Moments From Governor Cuomo's 'Transformational' Bridge Announcement
|
Governor Cuomo making today's big announcement
Governor's Office
Today Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the MTA's seven bridges and two tunnels will phase out toll booths and adopt "open road" tolling, which will save New York drivers 6,400 hours a day.
In addition to removing the toll booths, the governor announced that his administration will install 500-year flood barriers in the two tunnels, and will affix efficient LED lighting to the crossings, in order to place "a renewed focus on public art to ensure our infrastructure projects reflect the grandeur of the Empire State," a release from the governor's office states.
There's a lot to unpack from Cuomo's press release and the accompanying renderings of what the lights and boothless-crossings will look like, so we picked the most important remarks from this vital announcement on how transportation for New Yorkers is going to improve.
Chris Robbins
