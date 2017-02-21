menu

Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10:26 a.m.
By Scott Lynch
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands of protesters gathered on the southwest corner of Central Park Monday afternoon to take part in a "Not My President" protest.

Yesterday's protest was one of many that took place in cities around the country.

"It's President's Day, and it's another opportunity to express my disapproval of the direction this country is going in," said Lisa Fane, 53, of Park Slope, who arrived at the rally in a pink "pussy hat" with a sign that read "This presidency is not consensual."

"We have to put the pressure on now, because sometime soon we might not be able to. A year from now, we might be arrested for being out here," Fane said.

Text by Nick Pinto, all photos by Scott Lynch for The Village Voice.

Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (2)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (3)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (4)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (5)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (6)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (7)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (8)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (9)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (10)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (11)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (12)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (13)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (14)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (15)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (16)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (17)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (18)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (19)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (20)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (21)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (22)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (23)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice
Thousands Celebrated Not My President's Day Outside The Trump International Hotel (24)
Scott Lynch for The Village Voice

