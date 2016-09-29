Three Killed After NJ Transit Train Crashes Into Hoboken Station

A New Jersey Transit train crashed through the wall of Hoboken Terminal this morning, as witnesses told reporters that the train “just didn’t stop” before it barreled into a reception area at around 8:45 a.m.

According to NBC, officials say three people were killed and as many as 100 were injured in the crash. A NJ Transit spokesperson tells the AP that more than 100 were injured, some of them critically. The crash collapsed a roof in the station. First responders continue to search for and assist victims. All PATH service out of Hoboken has been suspended.

#NJtransit train just crashed into #Hoboken station. Casualties all over. Ferries to NYC suspended too. Say prayers. pic.twitter.com/xMRrcl9iWd — Tom Schopper (@SchopperPhoto) September 29, 2016

#BREAKING: More than 100 people injured, some critically, in commuter train crash in Hoboken, N.J. https://t.co/pgnhQYQUUR pic.twitter.com/Sp901ep4gS — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 29, 2016

NTSB sending Go Team to investigate Hoboken train crash. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 29, 2016

The NBC report states that the crash involved a train on the Pascack Valley Line, and that the incident "was accidental or caused by operator error," per four law enforcement sources.

We'll update as more information becomes available.

