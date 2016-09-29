menu

Three Killed After NJ Transit Train Crashes Into Hoboken Station

Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 10:07 a.m.
By Max Rivlin-Nadler
A New Jersey Transit train crashed through the wall of Hoboken Terminal this morning, as witnesses told reporters that the train “just didn’t stop” before it barreled into a reception area at around 8:45 a.m. 

According to NBC, officials say three people were killed and as many as 100 were injured in the crash. A NJ Transit spokesperson tells the AP that more than 100 were injured, some of them critically. The crash collapsed a roof in the station. First responders continue to search for and assist victims. All PATH service out of Hoboken has been suspended.

The NBC report states that the crash involved a train on the Pascack Valley Line, and that the incident "was accidental or caused by operator error," per four law enforcement sources.

We'll update as more information becomes available.

